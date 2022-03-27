For almost three decades, the Walden School sign has reminded students, staff and visitors to the PreK-8 school about its beginnings as four one-room schoolhouses spread across the forty-square-mile town.
The sign was recently repainted by the original artist, Gloria Rowell. Rowell grew up in Danville before moving to Walden with her husband Norbert, who himself attended school in one of the one-room schoolhouses.
“The graduating class of ‘95 wanted to do something for the school, which was new then — I think they were one of the first to graduate from the [consolidated] school,” Rowell recalled on Friday morning. “So they got a chalkboard from one of the one-room schoolhouses that we had, and asked me if I would paint a sign for them.”
Rowell’s acrylic-painted chalkboard, now protected under plexiglass and on display on Walden School’s front lawn, depicts the four historic buildings — three of which are now private homes and one of which is now a gift shop (South Walden Schoolhouse Gallery & Shoppe).
“Our town fought for a long, long, long time over whether to fix up our one-room schools or build a new school,” she said. “Finally, the state said, ‘build a new school.’ That’s why I put the old one-room schools on the sign.”
