Repeat Child Porn Offender Faces New Charges

A repeat child pornography offender from Rhode Island who moved to Littleton to serve out his parole faces decades behind bars after being indicted on 30 special class felony counts of possessing child sex abuse images while living in New Hampshire.
Timothy Kempf, 43, was indicted last week by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury, after an arrest on Jan. 7.
According to his case summary, he remains in the Grafton County House of Corrections on preventative detention and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 18.
In November, prosecutors said Kempf was found to be in possession of thousands of graphic images of prepubescent females, some as young as 1 to 2 years old.
The New Hampshire charges come after previous convictions for possessing child sex abuse images in 2014 and in 2019 in Rhode Island.
On Nov. 14, New Hampshire Department of Corrections probation and parole officer Cody Pinkham, who was supervising Kempf, submitted a request to the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department to perform a forensic audit of a computer tablet owned by Kempf, Grafton County Sheriff’s Lt. Frederic James, who serves on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said in the probable cause statement for an arrest warrant.
Kempf had transferred his parole to New Hampshire from Rhode Island through an interstate compact offender application with the Interstate Commission For Adult Offender Supervision.
In New Hampshire, he had been required to comply with all conditions of his Rhode Island parole terms and all treatment recommendations.
The probationary period terms allow him to own one computer identified to authorities and require him to inform the NHDOC of the purchase of any new computer or electronic device that has Internet access.
During a probationary check at the Union Street residence on Nov. 5, Pinkham discovered the tablet device in a backpack belonging to Kempf, who told the Pinkham he only owned a single cell phone and the tablet was not his.
“Kempf further stated that it was his Uber driver’s device and he did not know the passcode,” James wrote in the affidavit. “PPO Pinkham asked who Kempf’s Uber driver was and why was the tablet in his backpack with his other belongings if he was not the owner. Kempf responded and stated that he didn’t know who his Uber driver is and did not know the device was in his backpack.”
On Nov. 18, a forensic examination of the tablet was done by Grafton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Charette-Combs, the department’s forensic examiner, who discovered five images.
Combs then stopped what was a probationary search and requested from NHDOC Probation and Parole a search warrant, which was granted on Dec. 2, to commence a criminal investigation into the images and further examine the digital contents of the tablet.
A Google Photos application that was installed had an email address traced to Kempf, said James
Combs began the examination process and reported that there were 29,634 suspected child sexual abuse images, with a downloads folder containing 2,041 images.
An Internet browser was also used to navigate the “dark web,” said James.
In New Hampshire, a special class felony count is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
According to the terms and conditions of his probation, Kempf was released from prison in Rhode Island on June 30, 2021, after being arrested in January 2019 for child pornography possession and therefore violating the terms of his probation on the previous child porn sentence.
The terms required him to undergo sex offender counseling and treatment.
The special conditions require him to register as a sex offender, keep away from minors, and not disguise his identity while accessing the Internet.
