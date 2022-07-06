Repeat Child Porn Offender To Serve 10-Plus Years

A repeat child pornography offender from Rhode Island who was on parole in Littleton when found with thousands of new images on a tablet device that he initially told police belonged to his Uber driver has pleaded guilty.
Timothy Kempf, 44, who in March was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on 30 special class felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, agreed to serve a sentence of 10 to 20 years in New Hampshire State Prison.
A second sentence of 10 to 20 years is suspended for 30 years on the condition of good behavior but would run consecutive to the first if imposed, according to plea documents.
A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wed., July 13.
Kempf, who was represented by defense attorney Margaret Kettles, had faced a maximum penalty of 20 years for each of the 30 counts.
The plea at the state level does not involve a referral to federal prosecutors, but the plea can be withdrawn if federal prosecution is initiated.
As of Wednesday, no federal case against Kempf had been filed.
Before being indicted at Grafton Superior Court, Kempf was arrested on Jan. 7 and had remained in the Grafton County House of Corrections on preventative detention without bail.
In court filings, county prosecutors said Kempf was in possession of thousands of graphic images of young girls, some as young as 1 to 2 years old.
The New Hampshire charges come after prior child pornography convictions in Rhode Island in 2019 and 2014.
Kempf had transferred his parole from the most recent Rhode Island conviction to New Hampshire, through an interstate compact offender application overseen by the Interstate Commission for Adult Supervision.
In November, Cody Pinkham, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections probation and parole officer who was supervising Kempf, requested that the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department perform a forensic audit of a computer tablet owned by Kempf, according to court records.
The terms of the probationary period had allowed Kempf to own one computer identified to authorities and required him to inform the Department of Corrections of the purchase of any new electronic device with Internet access.
During a probationary check at Kempf’s Union Street residence on Nov. 5, Pinkham discovered the tablet in a backpack belonging to Kempf, who, according to the affidavit for arrest, told Pinkham he only owned a single cell phone and the tablet was not his and was instead belonged to his Uber driver and he did not know the passcode.
When asked by Pinkham who the Uber driver was and why the tablet was in Kempf’s backpack with all of Kempf’s other belongings, Kempf said he did not know who is Uber driver is and didn’t know the tablet was in his backpack.
Two weeks later, a forensic examination of the tablet turned up five images and found that a Google Photos application that was installed had an email address traced to Kempf.
A further examination found that there were 29,634 suspected child sexual abuse images, with a downloads folder containing 2,041 images, as well as an Internet browser used to navigate the “dark web,” according to the affidavit.
Kempf was released from Rhode Island State Prison in June 2021, after being arrested in January 2019 for child pornography possession and for violating the terms of his probation on the prior child porn sentence.
The sentence required him to undergo sex offender counseling and treatment and carried special conditions that required him to register as a sex offender, keep away from minors, and not disguise his identity while navigating the Internet.
