Repeat Drug Offender Faces Up To Life In Prison For Alleged Meth Dealing

A North Stratford man who in New Hampshire has eight known previous convictions for felony drug possession faces a sentence of up to life in New Hampshire State Prison on a new charge of selling a quantity of methamphetamine in June in Grafton County.
Jeffrey Renaud, 54, was arraigned at Grafton Superior Court on Friday on a special class felony count of sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense, and was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections on preventative detention without bail.
Additional charges in other counties are expected.
The Grafton County case that involved state and federal law enforcement was announced Friday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force Commander Ellen Arcieri, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent-in-Charge Brian Boyle, and New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan Noyes.
Renaud is accused of selling five ounces or more of methamphetamine on or about June 28, 2022, in Plymouth.
The potential sentence for the particular charge carries a possible maximum term of life in the state prison with the possibility of parole, said authorities
At the time of Renaud’s arrest, investigators seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, among other drugs, from his motor vehicle, they said.
Additional charges are anticipated in the counties of Coos, Rockingham, and Hillsborough, said officials.
The investigation was the result of a collaboration of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, NHSP’s Narcotic and Investigations Unit, the DEA, and the Manchester Police Department.
The case is being prosecuted by Meghan Hagaman and Danielle Sakowksi, of the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General.
According to the case summary, Renaud is being represented by court-appointed defense attorney Don Topham.
A dispositional conference has been scheduled for Aug. 1 at Grafton Superior Court and a final pre-trial conference for Sept. 26.
Additional details about the case and the probable cause statement submitted by state police could not be obtained by press time Friday.
New Hampshire court records show eight felony drug cases for Renaud in 2016 and 2017 in Hillsborough Superior Court North and Hillsborough Superior Court South.
The cases involved Class A and Class B felony charges and special class felonies for possessing methamphetamine.
According to the case summaries, most sentences ran concurrently with others and included a total state prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years, with more than six months credit for time already served, as well as a prison sentence of 5 to 10 years, all suspended on condition of 10 years of good behavior.
