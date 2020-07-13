NEWPORT CITY — A Brownington man with a history of drunken driving will spend part of a sentence in jail for driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 while intoxicated.
Justin M. Gaboriault, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court to felony driving under the influence, fourth offense or greater, and reckless endangerment, records show.
A charge of refusing a felony DUI fourth offense test and reckless or gross negligence, a misdemeanor, were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Judge Robert Bent sentenced Gaboriault to four to 10 years, all suspended but 14 months to serve in prison, records show. He is receiving credit for time served, records show.
Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzaha Leyva argued for four to 10 years to serve in jail, according to a sentencing motion filed by the state’s attorney’s office.
Gaboriault was convicted of driving under the influence twice in 2014 and again in 2017 before the current incident, records show. He also is facing drunk driving and speeding charges in New Hampshire from a Jan. 26 case.
On Feb. 23 at 4:22 a.m., two U.S. Border Patrol agents found Gaboriault half-undressed and slumped behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevrolet pickup, according to an affidavit by a Newport police officer.
The pickup was running, in park with no lights on, in the break-down lane at mile marker 175 in Derby. It was facing northbound in the southbound lane of Interstate 91, police said.
Agents told police that they were unable to wake up the driver, who was identified later as Gaboriault.
When asked he repeatedly said he didn’t know where he was or why he was there, police said.
He was checked by an ambulance crew for medical problems before police took him back to the Newport police department.
Police said he refused a breath test, but met all the roadside and police station tests of being under the influence of alcohol.
He was initially held for lack of $2,500 bail until arraignment Feb. 24, when he was ordered held for lack of $25,000 bail.
Gaboriault was later released into the New Freedom Academy treatment center in Salem, N.H. After several months of treatment, he was released on conditions into the custody of family members, records show.
The deputy state’s attorney, in her sentencing motion, said that Gaboriault repeatedly was charged with getting behind the wheel while under the influence and should warrant stiffer sentencing after three times.
She stated that the Department of Corrections should look at his needs for rehabilitation through programming.
“The community needs to know that the courts of this state will act strongly against anyone who engages in similar conduct as this defendant, as many times as he has been convicted for alcohol-related crimes. A strong message needs to be sent to this defendant and those so similarly situated that this behavior will be met with a strong and fair response,” she wrote.
