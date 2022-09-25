Repeat Forger From East Ryegate Charged Again In Grafton Superior Court
Buy Now

Anthony Whitcomb appears for arraignment by video in Caledonia County Superior Court on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A repeat forger from East Ryegate, who in March 2020 was arrested after police said he blew a gunshot hole through the roof of his mini-van in a failed suicide attempt at the end of a high-speed chase, has been charged in North Haverhill with seven new felony counts of forgery.

On Sept. 15 at Grafton Superior Court, Anthony M. Whitcomb, 33, of East Ryegate, was indicted by a grand jury on seven Class B felony counts of forgery for an attempt to defraud a man and a bank and cashing checks at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank branches in three towns.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments