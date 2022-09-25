Repeat Forger From East Ryegate Charged Again In Grafton Superior Court

A repeat forger from East Ryegate, who in March 2020 was arrested after police said he blew a gunshot hole through the roof of his mini-van in a failed suicide attempt at the end of a high-speed chase, has been charged in North Haverhill with seven new felony counts of forgery.
On Sept. 15 at Grafton Superior Court, Anthony M. Whitcomb, 33, of East Ryegate, was indicted by a grand jury on seven Class B felony counts of forgery for an attempt to defraud a man and a bank and cashing checks at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank branches in three towns.
Between April 23 and 24, 2021 in Piermont, prosecutors said Whitcomb attempted to defraud Michael Thompson and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank when he filled out a blank check belonging to Thompson and made it payable to himself for an amount of $300 and cashed it at the bank.
Whitcomb is alleged to have done the same thing on April 26, when cashed for an amount of $200.
Between May 17 and 20, 2021, prosecutors said he cashed another forged check for an amount of $150 on Thompson’s account at the bank.
Between May 19 and 20, 2021, in Littleton, Whitcomb is alleged to have cashed a forged check with Thompson’s false signature for an amount $650 drawn on Thompson’s account at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
The next day in Littleton, he is alleged to have cashed a forged check at the bank’s branch there for $500.
Between May 22 and 24, 2021, Whitcomb is accused of cashing a check for $125 at the bank’s branch in Haverhill.
Another forged check for $200 bearing Thompson’s fake signature was cashed at the bank’s Haverhill branch between May 23 and 24, 2021, said prosecutors.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
In March 2020, Whitcomb, who then had two active warrants for his arrest, was arrested by Vermont State Police after law enforcement were given a be-on-the-lookout notice stating that Whitcomb had made threats toward a woman, according to police records.
His vehicle was spotted and a pursuit ensued.
After he was arrested following a short foot chase upon fleeing the vehicle, police said he told them that he tried to shoot himself, but the gun jammed, and as he was trying to de-jam it, the gun went off and shot a bullet through the roof.
He pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, excessive speed, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a Fish and Wildlife charge of having a loaded gun in his vehicle, and a felony charge of eluding a law enforcement officer, all carrying a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison.
On Friday, the resolution of the Vermont case was undetermined.
In April 2016, Whitcomb was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on four Class B felony counts of forgery after writing the false signature of a woman who held an account at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
Like his new charges for forgery, the checks were cashed at the bank’s branches in Littleton, Haverhill, and Piermont.
According to court records, he pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and the 2016 case resulted in a suspended jail sentence and two years probation.
Probation violations followed, and Whitcomb in December 2021 pleaded guilty to a violating the terms of his probation and received a suspended sentence and a total amount of $5,348.52 in restitution to pay.
In 2013, Whitcomb was indicted at Grafton Superior Court on a Class A felony count of unauthorized use of a credit card in Lebanon and Woodsville and making more than $1,500 in purchases at stores.
He was given a 12-month jail sentence with six months suspended, but court records show violations of his probation and no regular payments toward his $2,163.71 required restitution.
A payment plan was set up, but the case summary shows subsequent violations of probation and court orders.
In September 2021, Whitcomb failed to appear for a court hearing in the case.
In November 2012, Whitcomb was charged by St. Johnsbury police with attempted grand larceny, burglary, petit larceny, and forgery after stealing a book of checks and attempting to cash them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.