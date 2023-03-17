Repeat Offender Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Fentanyl

A Groveton man with a history of felony drug and theft arrests could spend at least three years in New Hampshire State Prison following an arrest for selling fentanyl.
In November, Adam J. Dallaire, 39, was arrested by Northumberland police for possessing the opioid and trying to dump some of the drug while in a police cruiser to eliminate the evidence.
In January, he was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence by trying to alter, destroy, or hide the drug and a special class felony count of drug sales for knowingly possessing what was later determined to be fentanyl, in an amount of less than five grams, with the intent to sell it.
The incident also brought him Class A misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and criminal mischief.
On Wednesday, Dallaire, who public defender Hanna Kinne represented, was sentenced at Coos Superior Court as part of a plea agreement that involved prosecutors dropping the two misdemeanor charges.
He pleaded guilty to felony sale of a controlled drug for a total sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years in New Hampshire State Prison, with credit for 121 days, or four months served.
He also pleaded guilty to the felony count of falsifying physical evidence for a prison sentence of 2 to 4 years, suspended on the condition of five years of good behavior.
Dallaire’s November arrest followed a traffic stop on Lancaster Road in which a second occupant of the vehicle, Keanna Salmon, 25, of or formerly of Dalton, was arrested on a warrant and charged with felony drug possession.
Court records show previous drug and theft cases for Dallaire in Nashua.
In 2014, Dallaire was indicted on a Class B felony count of drug possession following an arrest in Nashua.
The case resulted in a 30-day jail sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor and dismissing the felony charge.
In November 2015, Dallaire was indicted on three Class A felony counts of drug possession following another arrest in Nashua.
The case resulted in guilty pleas and a prison sentence of 3 to 6 years, with one year off the minimum for successfully completing substance abuse treatment programs.
A February 2016 Class A felony theft charge was resolved with a prison sentence of 2 to 4 years, all of which was suspended on the condition of 7 years of good behavior.
A September 2015 Class A felony count of theft by deception and subsequent Class A felony count of drug possession resulted in guilty pleas and suspended prison sentences.
