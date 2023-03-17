Repeat Offender Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Fentanyl
Buy Now

Adam Dallaire

A Groveton man with a history of felony drug and theft arrests could spend at least three years in New Hampshire State Prison following an arrest for selling fentanyl.

In November, Adam J. Dallaire, 39, was arrested by Northumberland police for possessing the opioid and trying to dump some of the drug while in a police cruiser to eliminate the evidence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments