Report Of Central Street Drug Use Leads To Arrest

A St. Johnsbury man was arrested after police responded to a report of two people “shooting up” drugs in a car on Central Street.
Dylan M. Laramee, 24, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotics and resisting arrest — 2nd offense.
Judge Michael J. Harris set conditions of release, but because Laramee was already wanted by the Vermont Department of Corrections he was returned to prison to continue serving a sentence on an unrelated prior conviction.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to police, a complaint was received at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 of two people “shooting up” in an SUV near 139 Central St.
“139 Central Street is known to be associated with drug activity in town,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his affidavit filed in support of the charges. “I responded to find Cassey Squires, 20, sitting behind the wheel of a SUV without license plates that was associated with another drug house … I observed knotted plastic baggies and ‘chore boy’ on the floor of the vehicle — which based on my training and experience are signs of drug usage.”
Police conducted a search of the building and located Laramee hiding in an apartment bedroom. Officers then took Laramee into custody on the Department of Corrections arrest warrant. Police say Laramee resisted arrest and that at one point pulled a “small, folded piece of foil from his person” and tossed it onto the ground.
Police said the foil contained a “significant quantity” of a white powdery substance that tested positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Police said Laramee was previously convicted in Caledonia County Superior Court of resisting arrest on Sept. 11, 2018.
According to the Department of Corrections, Laramee is now incarcerated at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
If convicted of both charges Laramee faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
