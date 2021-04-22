ST. JOHNSBURY — A report made that someone had jumped into the Passumpsic River from Veterans Memorial Bridge Thursday night appears to have been a hoax.
A dispatcher took the report about 8:15 p.m. that a male leapt from the bridge on Portland Street. Multiple police officers and emergency services personnel from CALEX and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department rushed to the area to render aid. They found nothing despite an extensive search of the area using powerful lights from the bridge above and by walking along the riverbank.
Firefighters and EMTs from CALEX left the area after searching for about 40 minutes. Police officers, including Sgt. Aaron Rivard, continued to investigate. One of the things discovered in the search was that no snow on top of the bridge railings had been disturbed, making it unlikely that anyone climbed over them.
Police were able to determine that the person who was reported to have jumped was alive and well and not near the bridge. Officers also learned that the emergency call was made from a residence on Caledonia Street.
At 9:35 p.m., a female called dispatch and reported that the jumper call was a “prank.”
It is not known if the person who called to make the initial emergency report will face any consequence. Sgt. Rivard, who was not available to comment on the case Friday, is continuing the investigation.
Vermont law allows for criminal prosecution of someone who knowingly makes a false emergency report.
Title 13 notes, “A person who willfully or knowingly gives, or aids or abets in giving, by any means any false alarm of fire or other emergency to be transmitted to or within any organization, official or volunteer, for dealing with emergencies involving danger to life or property shall be imprisoned for not more than one year or fined not more than $1,000.00, or both.”
If public safety personnel gets hurt while responding to a report that is later determined false, additional penalties apply. In the case of last night’s bridge response, no emergency responder was injured.
