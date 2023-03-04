Reported Gunshots In Lowell Lead To Charges For Island Pond Woman
Buy Now

Tonya Beezup

DERBY — An Island Pond woman faces several charges resulting from incidents in Lowell and Newport on Wednesday related to the discharge of a firearm.

Tonya Beezup, 46, was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to face charges of DUI, DLS, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and false reports to law enforcement authorities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments