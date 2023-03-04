Reported Gunshots In Lowell Lead To Charges For Island Pond Woman

DERBY — An Island Pond woman faces several charges resulting from incidents in Lowell and Newport on Wednesday related to the discharge of a firearm.
Tonya Beezup, 46, was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to face charges of DUI, DLS, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and false reports to law enforcement authorities.
The trouble began at a residence on Route 100 in Lowell, where police received a report that Beezup was causing a disturbance there.
She left the residence and it was alleged she may have fired a gun out her window as she drove away.
No one at the residence was injured nor is it believed any property was struck. A trooper responded to the residence to speak with witnesses while other troopers and local law enforcement searched for Beezup and the truck that left the residence.
Several hours later, Beezup and a passenger were located pulling into the North Country Hospital parking lot in Newport. Troopers spoke with Beezup, and she denied the reported incident, noted Trooper Richard Berlandy. No firearm was found in a search of the vehicle.
Police did determined that Beezup was impaired and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI. It was also learned Beezup’s Vermont driver’s license was criminally suspended. She was cited to appear on March 21 in Orleans Superior Court.
Further investigation by state police led them to a passenger who had been in Beezup’s vehicle earlier on Wednesday but was not there when police found her in the hospital parking lot. This person told them where to find the gun; it was located and seized as evidence.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the state police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
