Sen. David Starr of Franconia is in the political cross hairs.
The Republican lawmaker appears on the “Must Resign Nine,” a political hit list unveiled by the New Hampshire Democratic Party on Monday, which seeks to flip nine Republican-held seats in the next election.
Republicans on the “Must Resign Nine” are accused of committing various transgressions such as racist or sexist comments or violent acts. They were asked to step down immediately or face targeted opposition during the upcoming campaign.
“The Republican legislators who make up the ‘Must Resign Nine’ have embarrassed their constituents, have spouted racist and sexist slurs, and have done things that should disqualify them from public office,” said Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, in a statement.
Starr made the list because of comments about the movie Black Panther that he published on his blog, News From The Northwoods, on May 31, 2019.
The blog post read, “They had Darkman working the camera giving us a lot of pure black scenes with only mumbled dialogue to clue us in. Since the cast was all black, nothing showed up in the dark scenes. No even an eyeball. At least in Game of Thrones you could see a white face or two barely visible in the black.”
Reached on Monday, Starr confirmed he wrote the post. He said it was a criticism of cinematography, not race. Black Panther was a film that became a cultural milestone in the black community.
“The camera men go around and turn off the lights and the screen goes totally dark, that just pisses me off,” Starr said. “As far as I’m concerned, you’re supposed to turn the lights on and set them up right.”
Others named to the Must Resign Nine are Rep. Al Baldasaro (Londonderry), Rep. John Burt (Deering, Goffstown, Weare), Rep. Werner Horn (Franklin, Hill), Rep. Betsy McKinney (Londonderry), Rep. Howard Pearl (Loudon, Canterbury), Rep. Jim Spillane (Deerfield, Candia, Nottingham), Rep. Jordan Ulery (Pelham, Hudson), and Rep. Ken Weyler (Kingston, Hampstead).
In 2018, Starr collected 54 percent of the vote and beat three-term Democratic incumbent Sen. Jeff Woodburn, who faced domestic abuse charges.
Starr is running for re-election to a second term representing State Senate District One, a vast territory of 57 communities and unincorporated territories stretching from Thornton to Pittsburg.
He faces a contested primary against Republican Rep. Erin Hennessey of Littleton. The winner will face Democratic state Rep. Sue Ford of Easton in the general election.
Starr called his inclusion in Nine To Resign “a surprise,” but said it was in line with current Democratic strategies.
“I suppose I should feel flattered that they’re taking the effort to get on my case specifically. They must think I’m an effective Republican. Otherwise why would they bother to get on my case?” he said. “If they want to make it into a racial criticism, they’re Democrats, they can do that. But I don’t see how anybody besides a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat would see things that way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.