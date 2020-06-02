BARTON — Four candidates will compete for the Republican Party nominations for two seats representing the Orleans-Caledonia House District.
On the ballot in the party primary on Aug. 11 will be incumbent Vicki Strong of Albany, along with a returning candidate Frank Huard of Craftsbury, and also Tabitha Armstrong of Glover and Jeannine A. Young of Craftsbury.
The two who receive the party nomination will then run in the Nov. 3 general election against two other candidates, who are expected to receive their parties’ nominations.
They are both Craftsbury residents.
Katherine Sims is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination, and John Elwell is seeking the Progressive Party’s nomination.
Sims ran in the past against Rep. Mark Higley of Lowell, a Republican, in the single-seat Orleans-Lamoille House district two years ago.
Elsewhere in Orleans and Essex counties, there will be a race in November in the Essex-Caledonia-Orleans House district that includes Brighton and Canaan.
Martha Allen of Canaan is seeking the Democratic Party nomination.
She would run in November in a rematch against incumbent Paul Lefebvre of Newbury who is running this year as an independent. He ran as a Republican last time.
The deadline to file consent forms to seek party nominations for the primary was Thursday.
