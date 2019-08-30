Rescue Crews Carry Injured Hiker From Long Trail

Rescue crewmembers carry an injured hiker off the Long Trail in Lowell. (Photo Troy Fire Department)

Fire and rescue crew members responded Wednesday morning to help Lowell firefighters carry an injured hiker off the Long Trail about two and a half miles south of Route 58 and Hazen Notch Road, according to Troy Fire Department. It was a six-hour effort, firefighters said. Responding along with Troy firefighters were Montgomery Fire Department, Stowe Mountain Rescue, Jay Peak search and rescue team, Missisquoi Ambulance and Vermont State Police.

