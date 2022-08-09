BROWNINGTON — Saturday, Aug. 20 is the date of Rescue Rally, an event that brings participants to all corners of the Northeast Kingdom while raising funds for donkeys and horses in the care of Arnold’s Rescue in Brownington, including their efforts to preserve the rare French Poiteau donkey.
Rescue Rally is open to all and involves visiting any or all of 20 stops on a route that includes hidden gems of the Kingdom, like a campground on Lake Willoughby, an Amish doughnut shop, country stores and farmers markets in Newport.
Participants get a stamp at each stop and trade them at the end of the day for tickets to deposit in a bag for dozens of prizes. The rally ends at Arnold’s Rescue at 91 Old Cemetery Lane. People may visit with residents of the rescue farm, including Hamilton and Misty, rare juvenile French donkeys perpetuating the Poiteau breed.
“This event not only helps us care for these animals, but it’s something that anyone can do in a car, motorcycle or ATV,” says Bari Fischer, co-director of Arnold’s Rescue. “It’s a great way to see our beautiful countryside, learn about businesses they might not ever have visited, perhaps take along a neighbor or family member that can no longer drive, meet new people and see some of the 500 Poiteau donkeys on the planet.”
Winning numbers will be drawn between 5:15 and 5:30, and participants should plan to arrive in time to deposit their tickets. They can start getting their stamps at any of the 20 locations at 9 a.m. on Aug. 20.
Cards listing the stops for stickers can be purchased at the Brownington Community Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 or 20, as well as the Newport Agway and White Caps Campground in Orleans.
All proceeds benefit Arnold’s Rescue for feed and veterinary care for the animals living there. For more information, contact Fischer at 239-872-7333.
