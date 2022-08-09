BROWNINGTON — Saturday, Aug. 20 is the date of Rescue Rally, an event that brings participants to all corners of the Northeast Kingdom while raising funds for donkeys and horses in the care of Arnold’s Rescue in Brownington, including their efforts to preserve the rare French Poiteau donkey.

Rescue Rally is open to all and involves visiting any or all of 20 stops on a route that includes hidden gems of the Kingdom, like a campground on Lake Willoughby, an Amish doughnut shop, country stores and farmers markets in Newport.

