Rescue personnel carried an injured hiker from New York up the Tuckerman Ravine trail to the summit of Mt. Washington where he was driven to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Aron Israel, 47, of Spring Valley, N.Y., had arrived at the summit via vehicle on the Mt. Washington Auto Road late in the afternoon on Tuesday and decided that he would hike down, expecting to connect with family members who were hiking up the mountain.

