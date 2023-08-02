Rescue crew members carry an injured hiker from New York up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail on Mt. Washington on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Contributed Photo by Mike Cherim, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue)
Rescue personnel carried an injured hiker from New York up the Tuckerman Ravine trail to the summit of Mt. Washington where he was driven to the hospital on Tuesday evening.
Aron Israel, 47, of Spring Valley, N.Y., had arrived at the summit via vehicle on the Mt. Washington Auto Road late in the afternoon on Tuesday and decided that he would hike down, expecting to connect with family members who were hiking up the mountain.
On his way down Tuckerman Ravine Trail, Israel fell and hurt his ankle. Unable to continue, he called 9-1-1 and asked for help.
“It was reported that Israel had no food, no water, and no warm clothing,” noted a report from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “The temperature on the summit of Mt. Washington at the time of the call (4:36 p.m.) was 37 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of 28 degrees Fahrenheit, wind gusts were up to 54 miles per hour.”
A New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer asked the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) at the summit to hike some fluids, food, and warm clothing down to Israel.
As AMC personnel were giving initial aid to Israel, multiple conservation officers responded to the Auto Road. A call to Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team was made and over a dozen members from the volunteer group responded to the call. Another call was made to SOLO Schools in Conway, N.H. to recruit more volunteers. SOLO was conducting a Wilderness EMT class and when asked, 11 students volunteered to make the drive from Conway to the Auto Road and assist in the rescue effort, noted the fish and game report.
Rescue crews reached Israel on the trail at 7:20 p.m. Rescuers stabilized the ankle and placed Israel in a warm sleeping bag on a litter. Rescue team members took about an hour to carry Israel back to the summit.
He was then placed in the back of a conservation officer’s truck and driven down the mountain to a Gorham Ambulance, which drove him to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment.
The fish and game department credited access to the Auto Road for a quick recovery and rescue. “New Hampshire Fish and Game has had a long working relationship with the privately owned Auto Road and appreciate the allowance to use the road in circumstances like this,” noted the report from Sgt. Glen Lucas.
