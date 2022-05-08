Deep in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom, a team of researchers is launching an ambitious experiment to improve forest diversity, resiliency and habitat, while better understanding and anticipating climate change and its impact on the region.
The study has been years in planning, could deliver data and results for decades, and seeks ways to restore a landscape altered by well over a century of industrial logging.
The project is a collaboration between the University of Vermont and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is being conducted in the Nulhegan Basin Division of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in northern Essex County.
“From an ecological perspective this is an ideal habitat to protect and restore,” said Steve Agius, refuge manager with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“This is home for a lot of species that unfortunately are declining,” said Agius, citing several migratory bird species that call the Nulhegan Basin home. “We are actively managing and trying to restore habitat to protect those populations.”
The study will analyze various strategies to improve and restore the forest ecosystem in the Nulhegan Basin, a vast stretch of primarily softwood. The area is now known as the Kingdom Heritage Lands and was part of over 130,000 acres sold by Champion International in the late ’90s. In that sale 26,000 acres were acquired for the Conte National Wildlife Refuge, 22,000 created Vermont’s West Mountain Wildlife Management Area, and 84,000 remained as a working forest with easements to protect the natural resources and ensure public access and is now privately owned by Weyerhaeuser, which owns more than 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S.
The area has a legacy of being logged for more than a century for paper mills down country, and as a result stretches of the basin have been altered to be predominantly balsam fir of a common age, the regenerative growth from that last clear cut in the late ’80s and early ’90s.
The homogeneous forest is not the most hospitable for a variety of threatened species that rely on the region and is also potentially susceptible to predicted impacts from climate change. Balsam fir, for instance, is more suited to a colder climate than what may be the reality in the decades ahead, and is also vulnerable to certain insects.
The study is being led by Anthony D’Amato, professor and director UVM’s forestry program, who is working collaboratively with Jeremy Goetz, refuge forester with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. After 2 years of planning and preliminary study, the experiment is getting underway with planting a variety of tree seedlings in areas strategically harvested last winter.
Research technicians from UVM are hustling to plant the 11,000 seedlings as quickly as possible to give them the best chance to survive, said D’Amato who expressed concern with unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of rain. The seedlings they are planting is to reintroduce tree species largely logged out of the landscape, like pine, hemlock, cedar and spruce. While the species are all native to the region, the researchers selected some genetic varieties they believe will be more resilient to climate change, like seedlings from southern New England and even some seedlings from West Virginia.
“How do we actually do that and do that in a way that will also adapt to future changes in precipitation and winter temperatures and disturbances in insects and diseases,” said D’Amato of the goals to restore the forest while considering climate change.
Besides the variety of seedlings, the experiment is also analyzing different strategies used in cutting this past winter, such as patch clear cutting and variable density thinning.
The ultimate goal is to have a forest that more resembles old-growth forests, with a variety of trees species at different stages of growth, heights and densities, because a diverse forest will be more resilient and hospitable to a variety of wildlife, explained Goetz.
The results of the experiment could help shape forest management across large swaths of northern New England, which has a similar history of softwood logging and face similar challenges from climate change.
The experiment involves 525 acres, which, even though it is but a fraction of the refuge’s 26,000 acres, is a large-scale forest experiment. Goetz said every seedling is being planted in a predesignated location and the 34 15-acre test plots will be monitored for years. Researchers will return multiple times in the first few years to check on the seedlings mortality and growth, survey the wildlife and a number of other factors; after about three years the research will shift to every 5 years, with the potential and hope for the experiment to deliver results decades.
The experiment is also utilizing the installation of multiple sensors which provide data, like air and soil temperatures.
“We are really just trying to expand climate science into this part of the state that hasn’t had a lot of that work happening over the long term,” said D’Amato.
The experiment in the Nulhegan Basin is the latest example of a growing effort to experiment with forest adaptation across the country. D’Amato has been a part of other studies, including studying hardwood forests in northern Coos County and Corinth, Vt., and is participating in the Adaptive Silviculture for Climate Change Network, a collaborative effort to establish a series of forest trials in different forest ecosystems across the country.
Developing climate resilience for the landscape is a growing policy priority as well. On Thursday the Vermont Senate passed H.606, which now heads to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk for his potential signature. The bill calls for land conservation to promote healthy forests, habitat connectivity, recreation, forestry and climate resilience. The U.S. Congress is also considering the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would fund conservation efforts and promote wildlife recovery efforts.
For the next several weeks, though, the team of UVM research technicians will be working their way through the test sites in the Nulhegan Basin, planting what could be a starting point for the future of the regional forest.
“We were having a gratitude moment of knowing that after all this hard work we can come back 50 years from now and see a giant filled-in forest with all these different species is really special,” said Grace Smith, a research technician who will begin a graduate program in forestry at UVM in the fall.
