ST. JOHNSBURY — A Shadow Drive homeowner’s willingness to care for a friend’s dog was greatly rewarded just after midnight Tuesday when the dog alerted her to a fire burning her home in time for her to escape.
Elda Pessini’s residence at 14 Shadow Drive was destroyed by the fire, but she and the dog got out safely and made it to a neighbor’s house.
“The dog woke her up, and when she got up to evacuate the building the dog went with her,” said St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed.
Pessini’s son-in-law Gary Allard, of Waterford, said it was fortunate that Pessini had taken on the dog-sitting job. If not for the presence of the dog to rouse her from her sleep, Allard said, she may not have responded to the smoke detectors because of some difficulty hearing.
The first firefighters on the scene, Troy Darby and Brenden Greaves, found heavy fire in the ranch-style home that was spreading from the garage, which is part of the residential structure. They also learned the home had been evacuated.
Chief Brad Reed commanded the scene calling for support from multiple departments. Fire trucks were positioned on Overcliff Road and down the hill on Cliff Street. Shadow Drive is a dead-end street off of Overcliff Road in the village.
It was minus 5 degrees at the time of the fire and water running down Overcliff was freezing, making for a slippery road surface for firefighters to trek. The town’s road crew was called to the scene to sand the road.
Icy conditions were not the only impediment to the firefight, said Chief Reed.
“Inadequate staff in the fire companies is one of our big challenges,” he said. “We had lots of trucks but not a lot of people.”
Better weather and more firefighters responding to the second call would have been sufficient, the chief said. For St. Johnsbury, a second call fire means Danville, Littleton, Lyndonville, and Waterford respond to support St. Johnsbury, but the number of people who responded from the five companies and the challenging conditions for the firefighters led Chief Reed to request a third alarm.
“The third alarm was communicated in an effort to give those guys a break,” he said.
The problem was the fire companies toned as part of the third alarm - Woodsville, a second Littleton crew, and Barnet - could not gather the personnel for the response.
That meant Chief Reed requested a fourth alarm, drawing assistance from Concord and Peacham.
“It was really a second alarm fire, but we had to go out to a fourth alarm because of the weather and lack of personnel,” the chief said.
Also assisting at the scene were East Burke firefighters and CALEX Ambulance personnel.
The only injury suffered by a responding firefighter was a minor burn from an ember that found its way down the back of a St. Johnsbury firefighter’s coat.
Hydrant locations - one uphill and one downhill - made connecting to a water source a challenge early on. Also, one of the nearby hydrants wasn’t working.
Chief Reed said when he first arrived at the fire, he thought it would be possible to minimize damage, but the flames spread too fast.
An investigation conducted by Vermont State Police did not reveal the source of the fire. It is not considered suspicious. The fire likely began in the garage, and Chief Reed said he believes it had been burning inside the garage for a while before firefighters were alerted. The home’s furnace is in the basement level but is not located in the garage.
The last of the responding firefighters left the property about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Pessini is staying with family. She was doing well on Tuesday, said Allard, though she had gotten some frostbite on her feet when she made her escape, walking barefoot through the snow and on the ice to her neighbor’s house.
“She literally got out with the shirt on her back,” said Allard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.