Resident Calls For Whitefield To Resume Remote Meeting Access

WHITEFIELD — A Whitefield man has floated the idea that town boards should resume live streaming their meetings.
Bob Loiacono posted a question on Facebook last week asking if town residents would support a warrant article to require the Select Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board to broadcast meetings online, and archive recordings for viewing afterward.
The answer was an overwhelming yes, with 49 in favor and 2 against.
It was unclear how many of those respondents lived, worked or owned property in Whitefield. However, the question was asked in the private group ‘Whitefield NH Community Forum.’
Although Whitefield offered remote access to municipal meetings via Zoom during New Hampshire’s COVID state of emergency, all but one town board (the Conservation Commission) ended the practice when the state of emergency was lifted on June 11.
Select Board Chair Peter Corey said there were no plans to revisit the topic at this time.
However, Loiacono, one of the town’s representatives to the SAU 36 White Mountains Regional School Board, felt remote access allowed for more transparency, accountability and public participation.
The school board has live-streamed its meetings, and posted recordings immediately afterward, since before the pandemic.
“For me, anything that’s in the sunlight is better than anything that isn’t,” Loiacono said.
He said meeting minutes can take a week or more to be approved and posted on the town’s website. Even then, he said, the minutes don’t give a full picture of what happened at the meeting.
“But if you live-stream or record the meeting, you see exactly what happened. What was said and who said what,” Loiacono said.
Loiacono hoped the Facebook survey would prompt town officials to look into the matter.
If they don’t, he said, he may submit a petition warrant article for consideration at 2022 Town Meeting.
He added that some North Country boards and committees have continued to offer remote access, even after the state of emergency ended.
That includes Select Boards in Bethlehem, Littleton, Haverhill and Jefferson and the Haverhill Cooperative, Littleton and White Mountains Regional School Boards.
Meanwhile, Lancaster, which voted down warrant articles to fund meeting broadcasts in 2020 and 2021, recently funded a six-month pilot program to record Board of Selectmen meetings through the end of the year. Those meeting videos are uploaded to YouTube the next day.
