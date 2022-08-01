Resident Detains Man Suspected Of Breaking Into 50-Plus Cars

A local man suspected of breaking into dozens of cars in at least four towns during the past several weeks has been arrested after a Franconia resident caught him in the act and detained him for police.
On Monday, Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin said the name of the suspect won’t be released until formal charges are filed, likely at the end of this week, and the name of the Good Samaritan won’t be released until after the resident says he is comfortable with it.
“A Franconia resident did see somebody breaking into their car and chased him down and detained him,” he said.
The arrest comes as police departments in Littleton, Bethlehem, Sugar Hill, and Franconia have been investigating numerous reports of burglaries from vehicles.
All vehicles entered by the suspect were reported to have been unlocked.
The arrest in Franconia occurred in the early morning hours of Friday.
After the resident called the police, officers from Franconia and Bethlehem arrived to process the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing, and in Franconia, a search warrant was executed in an effort to return stolen items to their owners.
No firearms were reported stolen from vehicles in any of the towns.
In a social media post, Cashin said, “Big thanks to our brave resident who will remain anonymous…..for now. We are still sorting lots of evidence that was seized via a search warrant and have obtained lots of items belonging to residents. There is a process that needs to happen before anything can be returned and I will keep you updated with what I can. If you have questions please feel free to contact your local Police Departments. As a side note, every car of the approximately 50+ cars victimized, ALL were Unlocked. Your local police departments strongly urge residents in our communities to lock your vehicles.”
On Tuesday, Cashin will meet with the police departments of the other towns to see how they want to proceed and if charges will come out of one town or more than one.
“There’s a lot of evidence we have to sort through,” said Cashin.
On Wednesday, the Sugar Hill Police Department posted a note for that town’s residents to inform them of a recent rash of vehicle burglaries in the area and to remind them not to leave valuables in their cars and to make sure vehicles are locked.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.