Resident Detains Man Suspected Of Breaking Into 50-Plus Cars

A local man suspected of breaking into dozens of cars in at least four towns during the past several weeks has been arrested after a Franconia resident caught him in the act and detained him for police.

On Monday, Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin said the name of the suspect won’t be released until formal charges are filed, likely at the end of this week, and the name of the Good Samaritan won’t be released until after the resident says he is comfortable with it.

