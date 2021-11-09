ST. JOHNSBURY — A resident of an apartment building on Summer Street died this morning in a fire battled by multiple fire departments.
No information about the identity was available on scene other than the victim was an adult female.
The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. at 535 Summer St. The initial report was that the fire first appeared in a porch area. St. Johnsbury firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from Barnet, Danville, Lyndonville and Littleton. Providing station coverage were East Burke and Waterford fire departments. CALEX Ambulance personnel were on scene to respond to any medical emergencies.
The two-apartment building is owned by Stephen and Helen Robertson, who live next door in a location that also serves as Sayles Funeral Home. The Robertsons are the owners of the funeral business.
