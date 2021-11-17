Resident Expresses Interest In Purchasing Sutton Grange Building

SUTTON — A town resident approached officials and is interested in purchasing the old Sutton Grange hall.
Town Clerk Patti McClure said Eric Hudson recently approached town officials with an interest in purchasing the historic building located in the village.
Hudson’s interest in the building was raised at the most recent meeting of the town’s Select Board, to discuss the matter. Hudson said he would like to renovate the building and put it back on the tax rolls.
The Grange Hall is assessed at $219,000 with land.
A sale would have to be approved by voters at Town Meeting.
A number of years ago, a pitch to have the town move the historic building and convert it for community use was turned down by voters. The cost to move the historic structure was estimated at that time at $150,000, the sum which voters rejected.
Other Business
Chris Roy, a town resident, attended the select board meeting regarding a 1/4 mile section of Freedom Road and the wish of residents on the road to have it brought up to specifications to be taken over by the town.
Roy asked the board “… (I)f the residents of that road brought it up to spec would the town take it over?”
Selectman Joe Solinsky, the record shows, “… stated that it would need to meet Class III standards.”
The town will seek input from District #7 of the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Solinsky noted that in the past, the agency’s staff “has never encouraged taking on more roads for maintaining.”
The board did not take action and moved to keep the matter listed under old business on future agendas until the matter is resolved.
The board was also visited by Evan Carlson and Robert Simms, who reported on the recent broadband expansion effort underway in the region.
The board was told that construction for the Broadband network will be starting soon in Waterford.
Eventually, the town will need to come up with “potential space with backup power to function as a broadband hub for this town… The board is suggesting that be near the school generator.”
No details were worked out.
