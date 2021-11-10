Resident Of Lyndon Institute Building Discovers Signs Of An Intruder

LYNDON CENTER — Police are investigating the report of a break-in at Bean Cottage on the Lyndon Institute campus.
The resident of the building that was once used a school dormitory reported returning home to find muddy boots prints throughout the residence and that someone had been in her bed. She had been away from the residence over the weekend.
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris reported Lyndon Institute employees searched their surveillance system and saw that just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 a male can be seen trying to enter Bean Cottage through a window.
The resident doesn’t believe anything was stolen in the break-in.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area of Bean Cottage and seen a person on foot at the time of the crime is asked to call the Lyndonville Police at 802-626-1271. Bean Cottage is located on Center Street next to Sanborn Hall, which is at the corner of Center Street and College Road.
