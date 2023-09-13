A Bethlehem resident who sees satanic and pedophilia overtones in a mural placed on public property and claims it is violating his constitutional rights was outnumbered by residents who say they see no such things and ask that the Select Board keep the artwork in place.
One resident said that anyone offended by it doesn’t have to look at it.
Submitting to the town a “notice of demand” to remove the mural from public property, and including the names of 31 other people opposing the mural and supporting its removal, was Eddie Qi, who spoke at Monday’s Bethlehem Select Board, at the same time another mural controversy was being aired several miles away in Littleton.
The petition in Bethlehem was reviewed by that town’s legal counsel at a cost, to be fairly minimal, that is currently being calculated.
Except for Qi, none of those going on town record supporting the mural’s removal spoke at Monday’s meeting.
Titled “Renewal Dance” and depicting two figures, the mural was created by artist Asia Scudder, of Exeter, and was placed on town property at the gazebo as part of the town’s ongoing partnership with NOCO Mural Project, which began partnering with area towns several years ago for displays of public art.
“The mural at the gazebo is not appropriate and is against my constitutional rights, the right of freedom of religion and right of conscience,” Qi told Select Board members. “So that’s why I asked the board to remove the mural … This mural is very offensive to my constitutional rights, so it’s not my opinion, it’s against my rights. So your job is to protect the rights of the people in Bethlehem.”
He then asked for each board member to comment.
Veronica Morris, chair of the board, said the board has no official comment.
Scudder, a 35-year-old artist who primarily works creating sculptures and has won numerous awards, attended the meeting remotely.
“I understand that Eddie’s having concerns about some parts of the mural looking as if they might have satanic or maybe even pedophiliac references,” she said. “I feel sad that my work is being interpreted that way. But I am also the type of artist that doesn’t want to ever offend anybody … I definitely would like to address Eddie’s concerns.”
Scudder said she feels that public art is an important aspect of society and our culture.
“I’d like to assure Eddie that there’s nothing satanic in my work, and I understand some things look like they could be,” she said. “I think there’s three swirls on the legs of one of the figures. I think one of Eddie’s concerns is that it might be a 666 symbol. It is not.”
Scudder said she’d be willing to step back and pull or change the mural, which has since been moved by NOCO Mural, but could be returning to the gazebo after Monday’s public input from residents and a 5-0 vote by the board to return it there.
“I don’t want to upset anybody in the community,” said Scudder.
There have been many positive remarks about the mural, said Select Board member April Hibberd.
Bethlehem resident Ian Dowling, co-owner of Rek-Lis Brewery Brewery, said he is aware that someone has an issue with the mural, but is not clear about the nature of the complaint.
“My concern is the symbol 666 is against my religious belief, and in the Bible, 666 represents the devil and the dark spirit, so it’s very bad,” said Qi. “Every time I pass by or I see or I think of this mural I feel spiritual depression. That is against my conscience rights and religious beliefs.”
“I would just simply say we live in the United States of America and we have freedom of speech, whatever it is, even though it’s clearly not 666,” said Dowling. “And thank you, Asia. It’s a beautiful mural painting. We love it. We’d love that more here in town.”
Resident Allegra Wright agreed and said she sees nothing satanic.
“I think it’s beautiful and I would ask that the artist not even consider changing the art because of one person’s objection,” said Wright. “You have a whole town that loves this mural and doesn’t want it to change.”
Resident Andrea Bryant also voiced support and said the Select Board just adopted an inclusivity resolution, a positive thing that the mural would fall under.
State Rep. Jared Sullivan, D-Bethlehem, said art is created to elicit a reaction and it’s a good thing that Qi brought up his concern, where Monday’s meeting was the forum to discuss it and bring in the artist, who “clearly expressed that this wasn’t about the devil or 666 or pedophilia.”
At the same time, Sullivan said what he calls “these high-profile culture wars are really sucking the life out of getting progress done.”
He said he attended the meeting to talk about new crosswalks, but that discussion has been delayed because of the mural issue.
“In general, I think we should be more accepting of things that make us feel a little uncomfortable,” said Sullivan, adding that the mural in question is not hurting anyone. “Nobody is jumping off of that mural and attacking us or causing any damage to our property or our being. With that, I would say I think that the mural should stay.”
Bethlehem resident and artist Kristen Carruth voiced concerns that removing one artwork would create a slippery slope.
“Where does it stop?” she asked.
Resident Casey MacDonald said Qi’s claims of constitutional rights violations fall flat because an inanimate object like a mural can’t prevent anyone from practicing their religion.
Resident Dick Robie said “everybody has a bitch” and those who don’t like something don’t have to look at it.
“The question here isn’t about a specific mural, the question is whether there should be art, period, on public property, because if you take one person being offended by something, it spirals,” said resident Julie Seely. “There will be something in every piece of art that will be interpreted by somebody as being satanic or not satanic or pretty much anything.”
Studies show that public art in communities fosters public pride, and in Bethlehem, it’s something that fits in well with the town’s character and community, she said.
The public space artwork through NOCO Mural Project is done with the stipulation that murals not be political, said Selectman Bruce Caplain.
Resident Rich Southwell agreed that art is freedom of speech and expression, and if it’s legal, it should be left alone so the town can discuss more important matters, like parking and roads.
“We have to move on from this, folks,” said Southwell.
After several more comments from residents, Qi said the board has heard different opinions, which are protected.
“That’s fine, but your job is to protect people’s rights, and the mural is against my rights,” he said. “Your job is not to protect art. Art is not people.”
In response to a resident question about any laws being broken and any cost to review Qi’s petition, Caplain said to his knowledge no laws have been broken and the town will incur a cost from legal counsel to review the petition.
Town counsel’s legal opinion is non-public and won’t be discussed in public, said Morris.
Other than Qi, all of the residents who gave public input on Monday supported the mural.
After a 40-minute discussion, Caplain made the motion to allow the mural to be placed back where it was.
Seconded by Hibberd, the motion passed in a 5-0 board vote.
