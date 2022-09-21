Residents Asked To Be On Lookout For Stolen Golf Cart

The owner of the Bethlehem Country Club is asking residents to be on the lookout for a golf cart that was stolen in broad daylight on Saturday.
“It was actually stolen twice,” Kim Koprowski, owner of the Bethlehem Country Club, said Wednesday afternoon. “It was stolen on the third of September by a person who jammed a house key in the ignition and used that to start it and drove it all the way down Prospect Street.”
That thief abandoned it at a property on Saw Mill Road, off of Wing Road, and the property owner called police, she said.
With the cart back in hand, Koprowksi said her husband, Mark, suggested leaving the key in it to determine if there’s any damage to the ignition when the repair person comes to look at it.
Then, this past Saturday, there was a man from Manchester who left a substance abuse program on the other side of Bethlehem and walked up the street and allegedly stole a wagon to hold his personal effects, she said.
“He proceeded to come up the street on the opposite side and dropped the wagon handle, crossed the street, and went in and found this cart in the back with the key stuck in it and took it out through the woods and drove it up onto the sidewalk and left, at 1:30 in the afternoon,” said Koprowski.
The act was caught on surveillance video, she said.
“He then drove it down Long Hill, trying to sell it, and nobody would buy it,” said Koprowksi.
The suspect is believed to have driven the cart to a residence on Cherry Valley Road, though that resident told police he didn’t have anything to do with it, she said.
The cart is valued at between $2,000 and $3,000.
“We’ll have to see if the insurance will pay for it if I don’t get it back,” said Koprowski.
Since taking ownership of the country club in late 2020, she said it’s the first theft of its kind.
In a community post to Bethlehem residents on Tuesday, Koprowski informed them that the cart still hasn’t been found and encouraged everyone to continue on the lookout for it.
“It is very appreciated,” she said. “I have some new cameras added that are great and more deterrents. Thank you also to those who noticed something wasn’t right and contacted the police. It definitely takes a village — this village of Bethlehem.”
