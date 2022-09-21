Residents Asked To Be On Lookout For Stolen Golf Cart
Buy Now

Owned by the town for 71 years, the Bethlehem Country Club was officially turned over to private ownership on Friday. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

The owner of the Bethlehem Country Club is asking residents to be on the lookout for a golf cart that was stolen in broad daylight on Saturday.

“It was actually stolen twice,” Kim Koprowski, owner of the Bethlehem Country Club, said Wednesday afternoon. “It was stolen on the third of September by a person who jammed a house key in the ignition and used that to start it and drove it all the way down Prospect Street.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments