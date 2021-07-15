LYNDON — Travis Glodgett is worried for his family.
He, his wife, and their 11-year-old daughter are abutters to the former Fold Ministries complex on Cornerstone Lane, which is being converted into a transitional housing facility by non-profit Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
The 12-bed facility would serve clients of NKHS’ Intellectual and Developmental Services (IDDS) program, and its clients will include sex offenders and former convicts, some with violent criminal histories.
Glodgett learned about the plan this week.
“I’m extremely alarmed,” he said. “I feel like I need to protect my home and my property.”
On Thursday, a half-dozen neighboring residents attended a Board of Lister’s meeting to voice their concerns.
What should have been a simple request for a tax exemption turned into a lengthy public discussion on the project, which some claim was purposely kept low-profile to avoid pushback.
“It suggests that you guys are trying to sneak it in there and not be straight with the people that live here,” said Todd Wellington.
The NKHS representative appearing before the Listers, Roseann Sbarra, apologized on behalf of the non-profit human services agency. She claimed she wasn’t aware of the neighbor’s concerns about the Cornerstone Lane facility.
Those concerns may have come too late.
Sbarra said the first client was already on-premises.
SECURITY
For neighbors, the top concern was public safety.
Wellington [A Caledonian-Record employee] said, “You could be [housing] inmates with mental health problems. You can have sex offenders in there. You can have them all up there in the middle of this residential neighborhood, so perhaps you can see why the neighbors are a bit concerned.”
Sbarra said the three-building campus would not be a prison-like setting with “bars on the windows” and each building would have up to two staff, around-the-clock.
Staff will be trained, but their powers will be limited, she said.
“For the most part, it’s very rare that we’re able to use physical restraints on a client. Mostly, we’re trained in de-escalation,” she said. “If there is a client that qualifies for physical restraints, only staff who are trained to use physical restraints are able to work with that client.”
Sbarra said Northeast Kingdom Human Services’ IDDS clients rarely posed a danger to the community. However, she acknowledged a recent incident where an NKHS client in Burke assaulted two staff and a passing motorist on June 27.
“It’s very rare that we have a client we are unable to control, but we did have a client that we were unable to control [last month]. So it’s definitely a possibility,” she said.
Glodgett and others weren’t reassured.
He and others felt the proposed NKHS staffing levels were too low, and staff members were likely to be young and inexperienced. He worried potentially dangerous NKHS clients could simply wander off campus and onto surrounding residential properties.
“I think they’re understaffed, I don’t think they know how to manage it, and I think it’s going to be an issue,” he said.
PERMITTING
Some in attendance Thursday felt the project had skirted the regulatory process. Glodgett and others said NKHS failed to obtain a required change-of-use permit through the Lyndon Development Review Board.
Sbarra said it was her understanding that the project did not require a change-of-use permit. When asked who told her that, she said state fire marshal Tim Angell. However, reached on Thursday, Angell said he did not advise NKHS on the town permitting process. He said his office simply issued state construction and occupancy permits.
“I don’t get involved in the local zoning requirements. That is the responsibility of the owners,” he said. “I have nothing to do with local zoning issues.”
Faced with backlash, Sbarra vowed to make things right.
“I want to do the right thing,” she said. “If we need to go through zoning, we will go through zoning. Whatever the right thing to do is, is exactly what we’re going to do. To the best of my knowledge, I thought we were doing the right thing. If that’s not the case, we will do what we have to do. There’s no question.”
NEXT STEPS
Ultimately, no definitive action was taken Thursday.
The Board of Listers voted 3-0 to table the NKHS tax exemption request, in order to consult the state Division of Property Valuation & Review and town counsel, to determine if the end-use of the property is tax-exempt.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services purchased the property on February 26th, 2021, for $475,000 according to records from the Vermont Department of Taxes.
Meanwhile, following a half-hour discussion with neighbors, Sbarra agreed to speak with town officials on permitting matters. She also promised to arrange a meeting between neighbors and NKHS officials, in order to hash out concerns.
“What I’m hearing is we didn’t do a good job communicating,” Sbarra said.
“There was no communication,” Glodgett responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.