Residents Concerned Water & Light Lawsuit Could Destroy Business Model, Increase Rates
Buy Now

Dan Furtek, of Littleton Water and Light, hangs a lighted Christmas ball on a Main Street lamp post on Thursday as part of the town’s Christmas holiday decorating. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Along with concerns about costs to taxpayers and ratepayers from the town’s lawsuit against Littleton Water and Light, new worries are being voiced about a possible spike in what have been low rates and a lost incentive for businesses if LWL loses the litigation and its business model is destroyed.

Select Board members remain hopeful that won’t happen.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments