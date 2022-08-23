Residents Concerned Water & Light Lawsuit Could Destroy Business Model, Increase Rates

LITTLETON — Along with concerns about costs to taxpayers and ratepayers from the town’s lawsuit against Littleton Water and Light, new worries are being voiced about a possible spike in what have been low rates and a lost incentive for businesses if LWL loses the litigation and its business model is destroyed.
Select Board members remain hopeful that won’t happen.
The town is currently awaiting a decision at Grafton Superior Court, which is being asked through a motion for summary judgment from the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration — an intervenor in the lawsuit that began as a court injunction before the town and LWL came to an impasse — to declare LWL a department of the town.
LWL, which buys its power wholesale on the open market and has some of the lowest rates in New Hampshire and New England, argues that it is independent and separate from the town under its 1903 charter and enabling legislation.
A trial management conference is scheduled for Sept. 8.
During an hour-long, and at times tense, discussion during Monday’s Select Board meeting, one board member gave the history of the town’s involvement and how the lawsuit began.
Resident Bruce Hadlock, a vocal critic of the lawsuit that was filed in December 2020 and to date has cost the town about $20,000 in legal fees and LWL about $90,000, told select board members Carrie Gendreau and Roger Emerson that they have the power to drop it.
Emerson said the board has been advised by town legal counsel to wait for the court decision. Because she is also an LWL commissioner, Select Board member Linda MacNeil has recused herself from any select board discussion or decision.
Addressing the current status, Gendreau read an email sent to the board from Town Manager Jim Gleason.
“The town and Littleton Water and Light and the state DRA are all in a holding pattern for the court to rule on the DRA’s request to dismiss the Littleton Water and Light suit for summary judgment,” she said. “There have been additional filings by the DRA and Littleton Water and Light with the court in regards to responses the court has requested. Once the court issues a ruling, the Littleton Board of Selectmen can then revisit this issue pending the court decision, and that could include not pursuing the case. But as of today that is a moot point. If the court rules in favor of the DRA/town, then the case is over, unless Littleton Water and Light appeals. If the court does not dismiss the case, the town could choose to withdraw, but that does not mean the DRA would withdraw its case.”
Resident Concerns
Resident Bryan Hadlock said there is an old saying Littleton that has stuck by the town — “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Getting attorneys involved is the worst thing to do, he said.
“When it goes in front of a judge and the courts make a decision, that could cripple the town,” said Bryan Hadlock. “I’ve seen this happen in other communities in New Hampshire … A legal ruling could make us have the same electrical rates as the rest of the state, and when that happens, we’re dead in the water.”
Emerson, who was elected to the board after the lawsuit was filed, said by the time the issue was dropped in the laps of the Select Board it was already in the court system.
If the DRA wins its motion for summary judgment, the case is over, said resident Brien Ward, a retired attorney who said he is speaking his personal opinions and not giving a legal opinion.
“You don’t have the opportunity to revisit the issue and make a change,” he said.
An expert for LWL wrote in case filings about the potential negative consequences of the lawsuit, said Ward.
“Anytime you get in a lawsuit, and I’m speaking generically, there’s the doctrine of unintended consequences,” he said.
In reading the lawsuit and opinions by LWL’s expert, the town could be in a position, if DRA wins, of seeing LWL go out of business because its business model could be eliminated, he said.
That could then give a company like Eversource Energy, which charges a much higher rate per kilowatt hour, an opportunity to purchase LWL, said Ward.
“Eversource is going up to 23 cents residential and Littleton Water and Light is around 12 cents,” he said. “There is the potential of our electric bills doubling if they have to go out of business because their business model is destroyed through this lawsuit … It happened in Bethlehem, it’s happened all over New Hampshire through the years, where locally owned electric companies go out of business and are then taken over …”
He asked Gendreau and Emerson if they are prepared to face that consequence for ratepayers that Ward called “a risk and bridge too far.”
“We’ve been told that it’s out of our hands now until the courts make a decision,” said Emerson.
Ward said the client is in charge and it’s his understanding that the town sued LWL because the DRA didn’t want to do it directly.
“Once the town sued Water and Light, the DRA came in as an intervenor, and since then they’ve been running the show,” said Ward. “They filed a motion for summary judgment. The town didn’t file a motion for summary judgment.”
Given the history of the town’s involvement, Gendreau said she was at the initial meeting with James Gerry, the former director of DRA’s Municipal and Property Division, and DRA’s legal counsel and with then-Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett and the town’s legal counsel.
At the meeting at the Littleton municipal offices, Gerry said LWL is a department of the town and the DRA has a new commissioner is not going to turn a blind eye anymore and will hold the town accountable for LWL, she said.
“This was all new to me,” said Gendreau.
She said she then discovered that the past town administration had been “poking the bear” in its talks with the DRA and had been trying to get LWL money for the town.
“Now we’re faced with this,” said Gendreau. “I remember looking right in the eyes of the guy who represented DRA and I said, ‘We’re a small town, please give us an opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with the [LWL] commissioners. None of us want to push for this. I asked him why don’t you guys go after Water and Light.’”
In its court filings, the DRA argues that by not providing its financials to the town, LWL is violating the Municipal Budget Act.
The DRA had sought three things, two of which were for LWL to provide to the town its monthly financial reports and profit-and-loss statements as well as present an annual budget for town meeting voter approval, and both are now occurring, she said.
The third thing from DRA that is creating the most frustration and angst is that if LWL has a surplus, which can be subjective, that surplus must be turned over to the town, said Gendreau.
The DRA was informed that LWL performs in-kind contributions for the town, such as putting up the Christmas lights, but was unmoved and asked who determines in-kind value, she said.
“This causes us as much heartburn as anybody,” said Gendreau. “I begged and pleaded to allow them to give us time to sit down with the commissioners at LWL. Literally, I was told no.”
Summing up, Ward said the town told the DRA that if the department had a problem with LWL, then it should sue LWL.
“Well, the DRA, for political reasons didn’t want to do that, so they’ve been using the town to pursue their agenda,” he said. “And their interpretation of the law has not been settled by anybody.”
And the DRA’s particular interpretation of the law is inconsistent with the history of LWL, which has been operating the same way for years, said Ward.
The town was told by the DRA that if LWL had a surplus of $100,000, for example, and didn’t give it to the town, the state would treat it as if the town received it anyway, and that would impact the tax base and tax rate, said Gendreau.
“Now, what I’m blown away with is, previous to us having that meeting at the town office [with the DRA], all of the letters and poking that went on ahead of time,” she said. “I don’t know how many calls went down to Concord or the DRA. I know it was the past [Littleton town] administration and I know that they did tell the DRA that Littleton Water and Light had a lot of money.”
The figures of $3 million or $8 million, however, were not correct, but the DRA told town officials that if they don’t bring in LWL as a department of the town then the DRA will treat the matter as if the town is already receiving LWL money, said Gendreau.
Ward said the DRA has enforcement mechanisms it employs regularly, and it could have used them in its dispute with LWL, but the state didn’t want to take the heat for suing LWL.
“They wanted you guys to take the political heat,” he said.
There’s nothing new about LWL’s business model, and most Littleton residents and businesses are happy with that model, said Ward.
If the lawsuit turns out badly for LWL, its current 12 cents per kilowatt hour increasing to Eversource’s 23 cents isn’t theoretical but is serious and could impact the long-term health of the community, he said.
“The single greatest economic tool we have in Littleton is the Water and Light Department,” said Ward. “Our electric rates make us more competitive than other small towns. Nobody moves here just for the electric rates, but it helps us get businesses to come and stay and it also helps all of us … Now the DRA, for whatever reason, didn’t pursue it up until just now. Why they changed, why they got their knickers in a twist for some reason, I can’t tell you that. But all of a sudden there was a change. Water and Light didn’t change. The Board of Selectmen and their relationship with Water and Light didn’t change. The DRA was the one that changed. Then they forced you guys to file a lawsuit to give them political cover, in my opinion. Then they jump in as an intervenor and they’ve been running the lawsuit ever since.”
