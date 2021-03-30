Residents Demand Traditional Town Meeting

Message sent.
Members of the public pleaded for a traditional Town Meeting at Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting.
Three weeks after a virtual Town Meeting was rejected by voters, nearly a dozen residents implored Selectmen to pursue an in-person, face-to-face meeting by whatever means necessary.
That was the voter’s intent, said David Robinson, a budget committee member who opposed the virtual meeting process.
“The taxpayers of this town clearly stated they wanted an in-person meeting,” he said.
According to Robinson, the North Haverhill Fairgrounds would permit voters to meet in the flesh, and allow them to discuss, debate, and make floor amendments on a series of contentious warrant articles, such as proposals to have the Select Board appoint the town treasurer and members of the Advisory Budget Committee.
“We are not cheap, we are not stupid, we just wanted our voices heard,” he said.
It’s unclear if those demands can be met, due to legal constraints.
There was no action taken and the matter was continued to the next Select Board meeting on April 12.
CAUSE AND EFFECT
How the situation developed is clear.
The Board of Selectmen opted to hold a virtual Town Meeting, as permitted by emergency legislation during COVID-19, and townsfolk voted it down by a 409-264 margin.
As a result, the entire ballot failed, including the proposed $4.6 million operating budget and all warrant articles.
What happens next is unknown.
Last week the Board of Selectmen voted to go with the default budget and restrict reconsideration of a special Town Meeting, with outgoing chair Darwin Clogston voting in the majority.
On Monday, new Selectman Michael Graham — who defeated Clogston 514-186 — and others asked for the board to reconsider those votes, and make a commitment to explore all options for a traditional Town Meeting, in order to resurrect and address the 2020 ballot.
“Perhaps an entirely different approach, that would be best for Haverhill, could be brought about. That’s all. And I think that’s all that some of the people that have spoken [want to see]. Can we just examine every single possibility?” Graham said.
Robinson concurred. He said there was no harm in pursuing alternatives. He said it was the will of the people.
Addressing Selectmen, he said, “I really want to see you guys reconsider your vote.”
NO EASY FIX
The matter is complicated by a web of rules and regulations.
When the virtual meeting failed, the emergency legislation (House Bill 1129) allowed Selectmen to either accept the default budget or hold a budget-only special Town Meeting.
Selectmen could also pursue a standard ‘special Town Meeting,’ which is covered under a different statute and would allow voters to reconsider the entire warrant (operating budget and warrant articles). However, the town would have to clear two very high bars. First, they must prove an emergency situation to the state superior court. If successful, half of the town’s 3,200 registered voters would have to attend and participate in the meeting.
Town Counsel Walter Mitchell said the town is unlikely to meet those requirements.
“I don’t believe I used the word ‘impossible,’ but I was highly skeptical,” he said.
Some in attendance were unconvinced.
Robinson argued that HB 1129 provided more flexibility than the town was willing to admit.
“This is all new law. None of this has been tested in courts,” he said, adding, “I think those who penned this law did not have the intention — and I think a judge would agree — of taking down the democratic process.”
Despite the long odds, Mitchell conceded that HB 1129 offered some wiggle room.
While the standard ”special Town Meeting’ process requires applicants to meet five standards, HB 1129 only requires those standards to “be considered.”
“That means [the judge] gives what weight they think is appropriate under the circumstances. And these are certainly extreme circumstances,” he said, adding later, “Nobody has ever been in this situation before, so it’s hard to guess.”
“NOTHING HAS CHANGED”
Select Board members defended their decision to hold a virtual Town Meeting.
Matthew Bjelobrk, the vice-chair, said plans for the virtual Town Meeting were approved months earlier, and the consequences of rejecting it (that the entire ballot would be null and void) were clearly outlined.
“This wasn’t done in secret,” he said. “When we’re sitting in these five chairs, we have to make the best decisions we can make, and utilize the assets that we have. In this case, House Bill 1129, we reached out for a legal opinion to see the best way to proceed. We made the plan back in October or November. When we discussed it there was no outcry.”
The COVID circumstances that prompted Selectmen to pursue a virtual Town Meeting remain in effect, he added.
“Nothing has changed. They didn’t get rid of the state of emergency. Nothing that made us go that route has changed. So when you have a plan that’s sound, you proceed with that plan,” he said, continuing that plans for an in-person meeting were impractical due to the unpredictable COVID threat. “When I took that vote I made the best decision in my heart that I felt was in the best interest of the town.”
Bjelobrk noted that voters approved the Haverhill Cooperative School District’s virtual annual meeting format and $16 million operating budget, “and no one was losing their voice there”
That prompted some to say the school budget was “straightforward” but the town issues were more complicated.
By all accounts, the Town Meeting fallout will linger for some time. Ultimately, Bjelobrk hoped discussions and actions moving forward would be productive.
Addressing disgruntled residents at Monday’s meeting, Bjelobrk added, “I’m glad there’s people here. You and I can disagree, but I think we all want what’s best for the town.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.