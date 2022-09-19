A Rocky Ridge family has had access to their driveway and mailbox cut off by a neighbor.
That’s according to court documents filed on Monday morning by attorney Brice C. Simon on behalf of Lower Ridge Road residents Glenn & Marci Bostic.
According to land survey records, the ongoing property dispute between the Bostics and Paul R. Bengtson and Christine F. Bengtson involves the intersection of the Bostics’ driveway and a chunk of land owned by the Bengtsons.
Caledonia Civil Court
The Bostics have lived at 133 Lower Ridge Road in St. Johnsbury for over 20 years.
But on Sept. 7, they suddenly received a notice of trespass from police that was requested and signed by the Bengtsons.
The notice, which was delivered by the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, threatened legal action against the Bostics and their family if they traveled over the Bengtson’s property which, according to land maps, extends across the entrance to the Bostic’s driveway.
“ANY ENTRY BY YOU UPON THE PROPERTIES SET FORTH ABOVE WILL RESULT IN A CRIMINAL VIOLATION AND MAY RESULT IN ARREST, IMPRISONMENT, OR A FINE,” reads the trespass notice in large capital letters.
The notice goes on to say the Vermont State Police have been authorized to “arrest and prosecute Glen Bostic, Marci Bostic or the children of Glen and Marci Bostic” as well as Glen Bostic’s parents, Donald and Ruth Bostic, if they cross the Bengtson’s property.
On Monday, Attorney Simon filed an emergency request in Caledonia Civil Court for “expedited preliminary injunctive relief” to allow the Bostic family to access their driveway and mailbox.
“Due to the Notice of Trespass, which terrifies Plaintiff Marci Bostic because she is afraid of being wrongfully charged with a crime, Plaintiffs have (been) unable to have their garbage taken from their house, use their own driveway, or have their mail delivered,” wrote Attorney Simon in his request for relief.
“Plaintiffs are having to have packages delivered to their neighbor’s house across the street,” wrote Attorney Simon. “Until the Civil Division acts in this matter, in order to avoid the threat of criminal prosecution, Plaintiffs are unable to park in their driveway, have to park on the road or at a neighbor’s house, and must walk across their lawn just to get to their own house.”
The Bengtsons live three houses away from the Bostics at 728 Rocky Ridge Road.
But according to land maps, the Bengtsons’ property extends down and around the Bostics’ property and across the entrance to the Bostic’s driveway. However, the property line issue remains in dispute.
Attorney Simon claims in his injunction request that the Bostics have “implied and prescriptive equitable rights to use Lower Ridge Road as a right-of-way” to access their driveway.
Criminal Charge Dismissed
In August, Glenn Bostic, 52, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of “removal of surveying monuments” and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron. The criminal charge, which was related to the property line dispute, was filed after a complaint from Paul Bengtson, 76.
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski confirmed on Monday that the criminal charge has now been dismissed.
“There has been a filing in civil court where the matter is more appropriate to be dealt with regarding the boundary issues,” said Zaleski. “We reviewed the case in light of new evidence and found dismissal to be appropriate.”
