Residents Elect New Face To Littleton School Board

LITTLETON — During Tuesday’s town meeting ballot vote, residents reelected the current chairman of the board to a third term and voted against reelecting a longtime school board member in favor of a new member.
There were two open three-year terms on the five-member board.
Seeking reelection were board chairman Greg Cook and board vice-chair Ann Wiggett, who has served a total of 30 years on the school board.
Challenging them were Travis Howard and Carl Stagg.
Cook will remain on the board with 403 votes.
Howard landed the most votes, with 660.
Defeated were Wiggett, with 356 votes, and Stagg, with 298.
The vote counts on Tuesday were unofficial and not yet certified and could change by a handful of votes.
In a 800-218 vote, residents approved a 2022-2023 total fiscal year operating budget of $17.153 million, which was more than $300,000 lower than the default budget.
They also passed (677-356) a union contract for teachers that calls for a $126,546 increase in salaries and benefits for the fiscal year 2022-2023, a $66,733 increase for 2023-2024, and an $85,991 increase for 2024-2025.
For support staff, voters approved (690-335) a union contract that calls for a $140,294 increase in salaries and benefits for 2022-2023 and an increase of $58,044 for 2023-2024.
Residents also authorized (in a 555-453 vote) a warrant article asking them to increase fund balance retention from 2.5 percent to 5 percent of the district’s net assessment in any given year to cover any unforeseen or emergency expenditures. The article allows the school board to expend money after first holding a public hearing, and it further requires the board to include a report on its retained fund balance in its annual report.
By a 767-250 margin, voters authorized the transfer of $50,000 from the general fund balance to the Lakeway Elementary School Buildings and Grounds Capital Reserve Fund.
In a 840-185 vote, they approved a petition article asking them to add the tax rate impact to all future warrant articles having a tax impact, thus moving the school district in line with what the town has been doing with its tax rate impacts on the municipal town meeting warrant.
