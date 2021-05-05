On Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Day at the St. Johnsbury Municipal Parking Lot on North Main Street.
Residents or owners of small businesses in St. Johnsbury or Burke are welcome to drop off at no charge household hazardous wastes like pool chemicals, solvents and degreasers, oven and drain cleaners, old gasoline and paint thinners. Take up to 10 gallons of liquids or 10 pounds of solid hazardous wastes and all your pesticides and oil-based and latex architectural paints for proper disposal. Drop off alkaline, carbon-zinc and lithium metal Primary/Single Use Batteries; Nickel Cadmium, Lithium Ion and Nickel Metal Hydride rechargeable batteries and Small Sealed Lead Acid Batteries at no charge.
Residents can also bring all their compact fluorescent lamps and up to 10 additional fluorescent tubes at no charge. If you have any mercury thermostats we will give you a coupon that can be submitted for a $5.00 rebate from the Thermostat Recycling Corporation. The thermostats have to be complete units to qualify for the rebate.
If you have any questions about these activities you can contact the St. Johnsbury Town Manager at 748-3926 or John Malter at 244-7373.
People must wear a mask when delivering materials to the site and place all waste items in the trunk or bed of your pickup truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.