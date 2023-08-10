LYNDONVILLE — A prominent downtown building that “rose from the ashes” of a deadly and devastating fire was celebrated on Tuesday on account of its 95th birthday.
“Happy Birthday Darling Inn” was written on a cake cut and served to diners at the Darling Inn Senior Meal Site as part of a Darling Inn celebration organized in large part by Dolores Ciechanowicz, who serves on the meal site board of directors.
Music entertainer Joanne Gilman led the gathering in the Happy Birthday song.
The Darling Inn serves as an apartment building for senior citizens. It is owned by Rural Edge, which performed an extensive rehabilitation on the building that began in 2015, while keeping the original features in tact.
The Depot Street-facing front of the building appears nearly identical to a picture of the completed building published in The Caledonian-Record on June 5, 1928.
Rural Edge maintains 28 apartment units, which are fully occupied, with a long list of people waiting for a vacancy so they can live there.
Patrick Shattuck, executive director for Rural Edge, said the building’s durability and functionality for nearly a century are a testament to the building’s designers and the community members who rallied around the project.
“It’s remarkable to see its presence continue on Depot Street,” he said.
He told the assembly of meal site diners and building birthday well-wishers that Rural Edge takes seriously its responsibility of owning and operating such an important property.
Shattuck said the marking of a milestone is a testament not only of what has happened in the past, but what can happen in the future.
“So this is 95 years after the original ribbon-cutting and we are still celebrating,” he said. “We’re here with our our families and our neighbors and our friends to celebrate this building and its role in community.”
The building is named for one of its strongest supporters, Elmer A. Darling. His family’s coat of arms appears on the wall above the fire place in the dining room. He was responsible for providing the furnishings for the dining room when it was originally built to serve as a hotel. The coat of arms includes the Latin phrase Dei Donum, which translates into “Gift of God.”
Darling served on a board of directors that was formed with the purpose of building the hotel soon after the previous hotel on the site went up in flames the night of Jan. 21, 1924, along with other buildings on both sides of Depot Street.
Referred to as the “greatest disaster in the history of this section” by The Caledonian-Record on Jan. 22, 1924, the fire led to the deaths of three women, one man and three children, one of them an infant.
The fire started with an explosion in a building with a clothing store at the corner of Broad and Depot streets and spread down the street on both sides of the street.
In its report, the newspaper noted, “All that remained were five smoking cellar holes, gaping wounds of a disaster that had wrought tremendous damage in life and property.”
The newspaper described a horrific scene as people tried to escape the flames.
“Men and women, trapped with their children on upper floors, were forced to leap to the streets, while others barely escaped by the stairs or fire escapes … many young children and babies were tossed from upper floor windows to men on the street below, who caught them.”
One hundred and twenty-five apartment dwellers were displaced along with 21 businesses.
Just four years later the downtown section was back, and the signature piece to celebrate was the Darling Inn. The newspaper noted that community support deserved the credit for pushing ahead with the building plan.
“Patriotic local citizens began to put their hands way down into their pockets - as in war times ‘until it hurt’ and finally it was decided to make the venture and in the early part of 1927 the necessary funds had been subscribed to make it possible to go ahead with the plans.” Work began on April 4, 1927.
The Caledonian-Record helped celebrate the building of the Darling Inn and other efforts in Lyndonville with a special Lyndonville supplement on June 5, 1928.
Across the top of the page it is noted “Hotel Named For E. A. Darling Of E. Burke.” The newspaper referred to it as “the most luxurious hotel in the state of Vermont.”
The supplement credits community leaders and townspeople with responding so well and so quickly with efforts to restore their downtown.
“The handsome new structure stands as a monument to the pluck and courage of a community whose watchword apparently has been ‘Never say die,’” the newspaper noted.
The storied history of the Darling Inn since includes its status as the place where “The Northeast Kingdom” was born. Before a group of community leaders and politicians in November 1949, U.S. Sen. George Aiken, of Vermont, first described the region that encompasses Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties as the Northeast Kingdom. It stuck.
Meal Site Director Cindy Santaw-Brown said she loves the Darling Inn as the place for the meal site. Linda Langmaid, who was there to enjoy a meal agreed, saying she was happy the meal site had returned there after being forced out due to COVID for a period of time.
Kim Bennett, who was part of the meal and the celebration, didn’t have to travel far; she is a resident there. She’s been living at the Darling Inn for three years and said she likes it there. She had been on a waiting list to get in for four years. She said she likes her view looking out over downtown and she likes “the peace and quiet.”
It would appear the 95-year-old building still possesses the charm captured in a poem written by Miss Myrtie Aldrich to mark the opening of the Darling Inn during a banquet in June 1928. The Caledonian-Record noted the words in the June 5, 1928 edition.
“In Lyndonville,
Near Darling Hill,
Is found the Darling Inn,
Mid sparkling rills,
And cool, green hills,
Whose beauty all hearts win.
A lovely spot
That really ought
To please, delight and charm;
Cares fly away,
Joys laugh and play
And tired hearts grow calm.”
