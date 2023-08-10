LYNDONVILLE — A prominent downtown building that “rose from the ashes” of a deadly and devastating fire was celebrated on Tuesday on account of its 95th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Darling Inn” was written on a cake cut and served to diners at the Darling Inn Senior Meal Site as part of a Darling Inn celebration organized in large part by Dolores Ciechanowicz, who serves on the meal site board of directors.

