VICTORY — A handful of residents who live in Victory, as well as neighboring towns of Burke and Kirby, attended Monday night’s meeting of the Victory Select Board to bring concerns over a regional gravel biking mapping project that’s being pushed out.

Sharon Paton, of Burke, one of those who spoke about her concerns with the gravel road mapping project which a consultant was brought in to help develop, using a Municipal Planning Grant the towns of Burke and Concord were awarded, said she and her husband have concerns about safety, loss of privacy and the rural character of where they live, among other issues.

