Residents Question Who Is Behind Recent Landfill Survey
Casella Waste Systems has filed another lawsuit against New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Commissioner Robert Scott, the latest contesting the state’s determination that its Stage VI landfill expansion in Bethlehem does not meet “the substantial public benefit” requirement under state law. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

A month after a landfill-related phone survey went out to Bethlehem residents and some from neighboring towns, representatives for Casella Waste Systems, which runs the NCES landfill in Bethlehem, have not said if their company is behind it, and if so, what was the purpose of the survey and what they intend to do with the results.

In December, several Bethlehem residents posted about the solid waste survey on the town’s public Facebook page.

