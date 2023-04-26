LYNDON — A group of residents asked the Select Board on Monday to address a longstanding nuisance property.
Neighbors of 66 Horseshoe Lane demanded action to end chronic odor, noise, and sanitation problems associated with illegal chicken and compost operations on site.
“It’s been three years and I’m sick of it,” said abutter Sue Wells.
In response, the Select Board will renew efforts to get property owner Kathleen French and the company responsible Community Waste Solutions (owned by her husband, Rodger) to comply with local laws.
However, they said there is little they can do.
The town has already fined French over $100,000 for zoning violations since June 2021, with no effect.
The matter has been referred to the courts, where it remains with no timeline for resolution.
Other avenues of enforcement have been equally unsuccessful to date.
“We know that it’s frustrating, and maddening,” said Select Board member Nancy Blankenship.
Beyond the town’s efforts, the problem may be rectified through other means, but it’s unclear when.
The property is being foreclosed on and could go to auction. The process began in December and takes at least eight months to complete, longer if mediation is requested or a trial is ordered. However, mediation could end with a loan modification agreement, in which case French would retain the property indefinitely. The case is moving forward after French’s request to dismiss the foreclosure was denied last week.
Meanwhile, the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District can fine, revoke permits, or pursue legal action against Community Waste Solutions for similar, unpermitted compost operations in West Charleston. NEKWMD gained jurisdiction on Monday after Community Waste Solutions failed to comply with a Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VDEC) order.
The timetable for the foreclosure process and NEKWMD action are uncertain.
French reportedly keeps nearly 100 chickens at 66 Horseshoe Lane, and trucks in food scraps to feed them.
Previous town efforts to clean up the residential property have been unsuccessful.
VDEC was summoned twice to investigate the matter. In November 2021, French cleaned the property after an initial site visit, then resumed compost and poultry operations after the case was closed. Months later, VDEC attempted a second site visit but could not gain access to the property.
Meanwhile, town efforts have been fruitless.
The Health Officer declined to issue a health order, favoring zoning enforcement as the best course of action. The Zoning Administrator assessed fines, but has no power to force compliance. The Animal Control officer has jurisdiction over domestic animals but not commercial poultry. The Lyndonville Police Department does not have statutory authority to intervene because no crime has been committed. The Tax Collector reported that French owed unpaid property taxes for 2021, but a tax sale would take a year to complete and could require eviction.
Meanwhile the VDEC’s Solid Waste Compliance Section attempted a second site visit in July 2021 but could not gain access to the property.
Said Select Board Chair Chris Thompson, “It’s been a lot of dead ends.”
In response to the latest round of citizen complaints, the Select Board will seek to place more pressure on Community Waste Solutions.
The company allegedly contracts with state correctional facilities and, if so, the Select Board intends to contact those facilities and determine if Community Waste Solutions actions jeopardize its state contracts.
Meanwhile, they may seek to file another cease and desist order through VDEC, in hopes that an order supported by residents and town officials will prove more effective.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.