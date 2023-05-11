Residents Seek Rehearing After ZBA Grants Special Exception For Gravel Pit

LITTLETON — As a Littleton Planning Board public hearing nears for a requested excavation permit for a gravel pit, some abutters are contesting the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment’s April 11 approval for a special exception to allow commercial excavation in a rural zone.
On Monday, three days before the 30-day appeal period ended, Mary and John Polaski and Boris Melomedov, all Bethlehem residents who live near the Littleton town line and the site of the project, filed a motion for a rehearing.
Chris Crowe, of Crowe Family Investments, seeks to excavate a 2.2-acre area on his 232-acre property at 173 Alder Brook Road, which begins in Bethlehem and extends to his property in Littleton.
The project has galvanized dozens of abutters and area residents in opposition, some of whom say gravel has already been excavated for the past few years without a permit and has resulted in nuisances that include noise.
As for the special exception, the Polaskis and Melomedov “assert that the ZBA’s decision is unlawful and reasonable because it is not in harmony with the zoning ordinance, it is unsupported by the evidence presented by the applicant, it includes no conditions that would protect abutters from the impacts of the proposed use, and the ZBA failed to provide the required notice to the town of Bethlehem,” wrote Sheridan Brown, attorney for the three petitioners.
“Petitioners further assert that Crowe’s proposed use will unreasonably interfere with their enjoyment of their property (as it already has during its prior years of operation without approval),” said Brown.
The petitioners and other abutters have raised concerns about “unreasonable impacts,” citing, in addition to noise, dust, runoff, traffic, and diminishment of property values, he said.
Crowe’s 3-page project narrative, submitted by his attorney, Maria Dolder, was read into the ZBA’s April 11 record and its conclusory statements, most of which were unaccompanied by factual or legal support, became the basis of the board’s decision, argues Brown.
The ZBA’s decision was not made in harmony with the purpose and intent of Littleton’s zoning ordinance and its rules, which include sites being appropriate for a proposed use; the decision was made based on insufficient evidence about noise and natural resource impacts as well as traffic and safety impacts that were not adequately addressed; and the evidence is insufficient to support the ZBA’s favorable findings that no impact to property values and no nuisance or unreasonable hazard would result, he said.
“Substantial noise will be produced by the excavation, and it may constitute a nuisance regardless of whether the town has a noise ordinance,” said Brown.
In addition, adding truck traffic to Route 116 might contribute to congestion and safety issues along what is already a busy road, he wrote.
The ZBA also failed to include appropriate safeguards and conditions in its decision and failed to consult the town of Bethlehem as required under New Hampshire statute for a project impacting municipal boundaries, said Brown.
He asked the ZBA to deny Crowe’s application for a special exception per New Hampshire RSA 677:3, II, the statute on planning and zoning rehearing and appeal procedures, or suspend its April 11 approval decision pending further consideration pursuant to 677:3, II.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.