Residents Seek Rehearing After ZBA Grants Special Exception For Gravel Pit
Chris Crowe, of Littleton, takes a seat in a packed Littleton Opera House tower room on Monday. There, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment reviewed his application seeking a special exception to allow excavation of a gravel pit on his property, an operation that some abutters said is currently unpermitted and is causing a nuisance with truck traffic. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As a Littleton Planning Board public hearing nears for a requested excavation permit for a gravel pit, some abutters are contesting the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment’s April 11 approval for a special exception to allow commercial excavation in a rural zone.

On Monday, three days before the 30-day appeal period ended, Mary and John Polaski and Boris Melomedov, all Bethlehem residents who live near the Littleton town line and the site of the project, filed a motion for a rehearing.

