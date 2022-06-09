Residents Turn Out To Meet Hardwick Town Manager

Hardwick residents enjoy the company at Atkins Field at the kickoff Meet The Town Manager event. (Contributed photo)

HARDWICK — The town’s kickoff Meet the Town Manager meeting at Atkins Field was reported to be a great success, with 28 citizens sharing with Town Manager Opie Upson what they value most about Hardwick and what could make something better or easier.

Neighbors gathered over food prepared by Hazen Union students, and peanut noodles and salad from Buffalo Mountain Coop. While kids played in the background, Upson welcomed a ready sharing of ideas ranging from a sense of community to safety to accessibility and affordability.

The next meeting is Monday, June 15 at 5:30 at Brochu barn, 2244 West Hill Rd. Geared towards neighbors north of West Hill, Route 14N, and Bridgman Hill, all are still welcome to join for food, fun, and conversation.

Remaining neighborhood meetings (all at 5:30 p.m.) are June 20, central Hardwick area south of Main St./Atkins Field. June 22 Mackville/Brown Farm, Mackville Pond. June 27, East Hardwick, Grange. Cabot Creamery has donated cheeses for all the meetings.

Meet the Town Manager is a joint effort of the town, and Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor. Call 802-441-3301 or email hardwickneighbors@gmail.com.

