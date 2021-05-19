Residents Wanted To Serve On New School Options Committee

LITTLETON — Although voters through the years have rejected proposals for a new or renovated Lakeway Elementary School, the school building itself continues to age and rack up deficiencies and higher maintenance costs, putting the school district on what has been an everlasting search for a solution.
To study options - there are currently four of them - the Littleton School Board this week authorized the formation of a committee and is inviting residents to join and volunteer their time.
The concept for a committee follows March town meeting, when voters rejected a warrant article asking them for $30,000 to hire a project manager to evaluate options and bring them before town meeting voters in 2024.
Making the motion for the school board to launch the committee was board member Matt St. John, who recently explored the history of the proposals for the 70-year-old school building along Union Street.
The board, he said, has already received one request for membership.
“Right now, it’s too early to know the scope, and one of the obvious things is the NESDEC [New England School Development Council] study,” he said. “A lot of it seems to be on the usability of the facilities and the viability of the corresponding options and the enrollment projections, both of which I understand to be central to the findings … Ultimately, a scope will need to be defined and guidelines will need to be established to bring it to some conclusion.”
The district has four options now on that table it is exploring - renovate the existing building; build a new school on the 29-acre Greenwood Acres at the top of Oak Hill Avenue; build new on 17 acres of land at the top of Grove Street that is being offered for donation by the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Convent; or renovate and expand the former Daisy Bronson Middle School building that is beside the Littleton High School and current middle school building.
In 2020, before this year’s defeat of the project manager warrant article, voters rejected a warrant article asking them to spend $788,000 to buy Greenwood Acres (the land at a cost of $500,000) and pay for engineering and architectural studies ($288,000) for a new elementary school.
The defeated article also sought to authorize the school board to select the site for a new school, either Greenwood Acres or the land at the top of Grove Street.
Going forward, the new committee will also study the state funding that is available or will be available to foot some of the cost of whichever option is pursued, said St. John.
“This all came about from the deliberative session, where the public was considering the warrant article that was voted down for the project manager,” he said. “The intention was to get some momentum going on the evaluation of options. The counter-proposal was to get members of the public to do that work that would otherwise be paid for by a project manager.”
