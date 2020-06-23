Several people, some local, had a chance Tuesday to tell committee members tasked with selecting a “transitional” chancellor for the Vermont State Colleges system which qualities this person should have.
St. Johnsbury resident Gretchen Hammer told the members during the video and phone conference that the person needs a “Vermont sense of humor.” The Lyndon State College alumna, parent of an LSC graduate and former state college system trustee also said the transitional chancellor needs to spend time interacting with the students on the campuses of the state colleges.
Church Hindes, chair of the VSC Board of Trustees, said the position of transitional chancellor will last only 12 to 14 months because the person’s main job will be guiding the state colleges to a path forward. “This person will lead the state colleges through its most important period in the last 60 years,” he said, “and transition the system to a new future.”
Sophie Zdatny has been serving as the interim VSCS Chancellor since Jeb Spaulding stepped down earlier this spring after proposing a plan to address urgent and large financial troubles by closing college campuses, including the Northern Vermont University campus in Lyndon. The state college board did not advance Spaulding’s plan. He stepped down soon after.
The search committee responsible for installing a transitional chancellor opened the phone lines on Tuesday to anyone who wanted to offer committee members guidance on making a selection. Hindes said the committee would listen to the ideas for two hours, but in less than an hour everyone who wanted to weigh in did.
Alison Lathrop, a professor at NVU-Lyndon, wants someone who will make listening to faculty and staff a priority. She also said this person needs to be very familiar with the current situation with the state college system in Vermont.
Several commenters stressed the need for the transitional chancellor to be a capable lobbyist before the Legislature in seeking sufficient funds to support the state colleges and help make tuition rates more affordable.
Dave Tisdell, of Morrisville, a faculty member of Community College of Vermont, said the person chosen needs to understand the value of the college campuses to the host communities. He mentioned the strength of programs like the Vermont Children’s Theater and Kingdom All Stars because they are supported by the presence of a local college campus.
“Whoever the chancellor is has to understand the value of what the college is to the local communities,” he said.
A couple of people said the choice of chancellor should include this person’s openness to see the position of chancellor in the system should be cut. “It should be a person willing to eliminate the position that they’ll be holding transitionally,” said Beth Walsh. Linda Olson said the college system’s administrative structure is too big and expensive.
Marketing skills are important to several people who communicated with the committee on Tuesday.
Bill Petrics, a retired high school teacher in Brandon, said students on the western side of the state never really hear much about the college campuses in either Lyndon or Johnson. He called that a lack of proper marketing.
Bridgett Taylor, a mother who has a recent high school graduate attending college, said it’s difficult for families to look forward to a Vermont State Colleges education when Spaulding’s plan threw the system’s future into doubt. She said the new chancellor has to overcome that message and present a message of hope and sustainability.
“Somebody has to be a champion for these schools,” she said.
Cape Cod resident Kathy Webb echoed the need for strong marketing. She has a son who will be attending NVU-Lyndon this fall. As an out-of-state family looking at a Vermont school, Webb said the option should be promoted. She said her son’s discovery of NVU-Lyndon is a huge benefit to him. “For him to say he could see himself at NVU was huge,” she said. “He’s is more of a quiet kid. For him to say that was really, really huge.”
Long-time Lyndon professor Richard Moye agreed with Webb’s sense that Vermont State Colleges should be attracting students from outside the state not only for the education but also as a pathway to lifelong residency here. He too is from Cape Cod. He came to Vermont for college and stayed.
The committee plans to meet on Thursday to continue with the search process. Hindes said they hope to name the transitional chancellor next month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.