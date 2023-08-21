‘Responsible Adult’ Found To Be Lying To The Court

A responsible adult approved by a judge was about to arrange the release of Ryan Powers from jail on Tuesday.
But after an investigation, the court learned she was lying.
Powers, 24, of Island Pond, made headlines in May of 2022 when he allegedly fled the Caledonia County courthouse via a second-floor fire escape just prior to a hearing. Powers was later apprehended.
Essex Superior Court
On Tuesday, Alicia O’Keefe told Essex Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron that she would be willing to be a responsible adult (condition #4) for Powers and monitor him and report any violations of conditions of release.
But later that day, Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi filed an emergency motion asking the court to strike O’Keefe as the responsible adult and re-set Power’s bail. Judge Jiron then approved the emergency motion which also included a report from Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby.
“l was present in the Essex County courtroom where O’Keefe was present and testified under oath as to her residence location,” wrote Sheriff Colby. “O’Keefe testified that she resided at 3678 Back Center in Lyndonville, Vermont. O’Keefe also testified that she resided at the residence alone.”
Following the hearing, Sheriff Colby notified Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris that O’Keefe may be having Ryan Powers moving in with her at 3678 Back Center Road.
But Chief Harris told Sheriff Colby that there is no 3678 Back Center Road and that the 911 numbers only go as high as 1403 on Back Center Road.
Chief Harris also told the Sheriff that after the investigation, they learned that O’Keefe lived in St. Johnsbury.
“Based upon the following information, O’Keefe lied to the court and the court issued orders to require a 24-hour curfew at an address that does not exist,” wrote Sheriff Colby. “I am attaching Chief Harris’s email and will follow up with the written statements to apply the perjury.”
Judge Jiron then issued his entry order reversing the release of Powers and re-set his bail at $5,000.
“Ms. O’Keefe provided false or misleading testimony in regard to her address and living situation,” wrote Judge Jiron. “She testified that she resides alone in a house in Lyndonville. According to an investigation it appears that she resides in an apartment with her landlord in St. Johnsbury. The address she provided in Lyndonville does not physically exist. The discrepancy in the information provided is significant and calls into question Ms. O’Keefe’s credibility and suitability as a responsible adult.”
Powers remains in jail facing pending charges of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault, four counts of criminal threatening, two counts of stalking, burglary, obstruction of justice, six counts of violating conditions of release and unlawful mischief.
