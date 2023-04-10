FRANCONIA — It was a love story.
John and Jennifer Opalinski renewed their commitment to their business, and each other, in the season finale of the Food Network series Restaurant Impossible.
The one-hour episode titled “Trick or Treat” aired Thursday and saw John swallow his pride, admit he was burned out, and accept Jennifer’s help to reinvigorate downtown eatery The Dutch Treat.
Five months after filming, Jennifer was pleasantly surprised that the famously candid show offered such a sweet storyline.
“Wow, what a beautiful episode,” she said. “We were shocked at how nicely they portrayed the whole thing.”
HARD TRUTHS
As usual, restaurateur Robert Irvine pulled no punches.
Wrapping up his 21st season as host, Irvine gave a blunt assessment of The Dutch Treat.
In typically straightforward fashion, he confronted the Opalinskis with hard truths: The dining room looked dull and outdated, operations were disorganized, the kitchen was in disarray, leadership was lacking, and select menu items (the grilled vegetable sandwich, meat lovers pizza, and chicken pesto pasta) were given low marks.
Rather than take offense, John and Jennifer listened.
“We learned a lot,” Jennifer said. “It was just a gift, it was really a gift. If you can handle the hard, tough love, then you come out better on the other side. My feeling is what [Irvine] has to say is beneficial. He really does help.”
When Irvine gave his unvarnished take, Jennifer showed flickers of emotion. Irvine asked why.
“I think we both need your help,” she said.
“I am here to help,” Irvine replied.
KEY ADVICE
The episode opened with John at a crossroads.
He had been a line cook at the family business since the mid-1980s and had run all aspects of the operation single-handedly since the late-1990s.
In 2019, worn down by the daily grind and unwilling to delegate tasks, he cut back the hours of operation from seven- to four days a week.
“I feel burned out, and running this restaurant does not appeal to me anymore, so I don’t know what to do,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jennifer, a career educator and school administrator, stepped down as a high school principal to assist her husband and “lighten his load.”
However, she was reluctant to assert herself because “I’m new, and I don’t want to ruffle feathers” and settled into a minor role in making pizza.
Hearing this, Irvine stepped in.
His simple and forthright advice: John and Jennifer had to define their roles, share responsibility, and take charge.
Irvine pointed to negative online reviews of staff and service, which he blamed on a lack of management.
“If there’s no leadership, there’s no one steering the ship,” Irvine said.
TURNING POINT
With Irvine’s help, John confronted his fears.
John worried that bringing Jennifer into the restaurant might impact their 26-year marriage and doubted his mental energy to continue as owner.
In response, Irvine sought to re-energize the second-generation owner whose parents bought the Dutch Treat in 1973.
“If this place is going to succeed, [John] needs to find the energy and the passion he once had for this business,” Irvine said.
Midway through the episode came a turning point.
After Irvine instructs John to clean his messy office, Jennifer begins doing so.
John stops her, saying, “It’s my mess; it’s my responsibility.”
It’s a pivotal moment.
Not only does John take control of his personal space, he and Jennifer figure out her transition into business operations.
Sitting down with Irvine the next day, John said the Restaurant Impossible experience made him realize “this is my passion, I want to make sure it goes on and survives.”
Turning to Jennifer, he added, “The only way it’s going to work is if you are here. I want your help.”
At that point, John reached out and held Jennifer’s hand.
FOLLOW THROUGH
Then came a whirlwind of activity.
The Restaurant Impossible team renovated the dining room and installed a new point-of-sale system for orders, payments, and inventory management.
Meanwhile Irvine introduced new menu items and a new kitchen workflow for faster service.
“The things we have learned really will assist John in making his life easier,” Jennifer said. “The show brings with it a system, and that system is: Keeping service pretty simple, limiting the number of tables each server takes, having a limited menu so you don’t overextend, and having your menu pre-prepped so that you do all the work ahead of time and execute it quickly.”
The Opalinskis have steadfastly followed Irvine’s advice and maintained his menu, even when patrons have clamored for old favorites. Since the changeover, business has increased by 66 percent.
“I was really excited that we took the show seriously, we wanted to learn from it,” Jennifer said.
However, there is work to do.
The Dutch Treat continues to search for another line cook, which would allow the Opalinskis to fully implement the management structure envisioned by Irvine, with John running the kitchen and Jennifer managing the front of the house.
“Once we get a line cook, it will be amazing,” she said.
REINVIGORATED
Last week’s episode premiere was accompanied by a groundswell of support.
The Dutch Treat hosted a watch party and friends, family and strangers reached out to the Opalinskis.
“Anyone who knows us reached out with overwhelming happiness how it turned out. There’s lots of pride,” Jennifer said. “People from around the country called.”
She expressed thanks to all of the local volunteers, contractors and others who assisted with the renovations.
“We were very appreciative of the people who put the furniture together, sanded, and painted,” Jennifer said. “The community really wrapped around us.”
The night the episode aired was nerve-wracking, she said, because there was no telling what footage the show would use or how Jennifer, John and their staff would be portrayed.
After watching it, she expressed relief and gratitude.
She was also grateful how the show portrayed her husband, saying it accurately portrayed John’s struggles but portrayed him in a sympathetic light.
“When I watched it, I was more worried about my husband than me. His reputation. How he’s portrayed is much more important to me,” she said. “They dug in a little but they painted a good picture.”
At the end of the episode, John and Jennifer discussed the impact of Irvine and the Restaurant Impossible team on their lives.
“Before [Irvine] arrived John and I had a lot of soul searching to do,” Jennifer said. “Figuring out if I was going to be a good fit in the restaurant. How to bring back his passion and joy. And what the next step in our restaurant career would be. I now have a new job, a new role, and Robert’s really helped us clarify that. John has grown in so many ways, I’ve grown in so many ways. This experience has definitely helped us grow as a couple.”
Added John the day after the tough conversations and restaurant renovations, “Today I certainly feel different than yesterday. At the beginning of it, communication between my wife and myself was not good. But now, with my wife being there, new systems in place and a new direction, I feel so reinvigorated.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.