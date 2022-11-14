Restaurant: Impossible To Film At Dutch Treat

FRANCONIA — A small town restaurant is about to get big-time exposure.
Reality television series Restaurant: Impossible will be filming at The Dutch Treat over two days, on Nov. 15 and 16.
The premise of the Food Network show is simple: With a budget of $10,000 and a time frame of two days, chef and restaurateur Robert Irvine renovates and reinvigorates a struggling restaurant.
In each episode, Irvine assesses a restaurant’s problems and helps the owners to fix their business.
Typically, Irvine recommends changes to the menu, decor, and restaurant operations.
In a Facebook post dated Nov. 10, co-owner Jennifer Opalinski wrote “We’re not sure what will change but we’re bracing ourselves for something great!”
Located in the heart of downtown, The Dutch Treat bills itself as “Franconia’s favorite watering hole for over 50 years.”
The American Casual style restaurant serves up standard fare such as burgers, steak, wings, pizza, and pasta.
It is a staple of this small ski town (pop. 1,080) located at the northern end of Franconia Notch.
The interior is divided into a sit-down restaurant area and a bar, which regularly hosts live music.
Customer reviews describe The Dutch Treat as “friendly,” “homey,” “cozy,” “[a] fabulous find,” “[a] place that makes you feel like you belong,” and a “local watering hole with class.”
Perhaps hinting at the need for a Restaurant: Impossible style refurbishment, one customer wrote in July, “The bar desperately needs a face-lift but the food is excellent.”
Restaurant: Impossible has solicited area contractors to assist with renovations and local residents to serve as the first customers.
The show will hold two seatings, lunch on Tuesday and a grand re-opening dinner on Wednesday. Patrons for those seatings were chosen ahead of time through a first-come, first-serve reservation process.
Restaurant: Impossible aired on The Food Network from 2011 to 2016 and returned in 2019.
As of this year, the show had filmed 191 episodes in 41 states and the District of Columbia.
According to chefirvine.com, Irvine “pioneered a new programming genre for Food Network with his extreme cooking challenge show, Dinner: Impossible, which ran for seven seasons and over 100 episodes. He parlayed that success into the even more popular Restaurant: Impossible, which continues today.”
It continues, “Robert doesn’t just renovate restaurants and retrain staff in record time, he counsels owners through personal problems that were destroying their businesses. On average, 1.2 million viewers tune in weekly in the US alone. Restaurant: Impossible is also a worldwide phenomenon, airing in countries across the globe in various languages.”
