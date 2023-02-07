Restaurant Supporters Decry Policing Of Patrons

The Burke Publick House in East Burke. (Contributed Photo)

WEST BURKE — The policing of patrons leaving the Burke Publick House is excessive, the “gastropub” owner told selectmen Monday night.

Joined by a handful of supporters at the well-attended select board meeting, Curtis Cuccia said state police troopers wait for customers and employees to leave the Publick House, scrutinizing their driving or their vehicles for a reason to stop the vehicles in a search for drunk drivers.

