Restaurant Supporters Decry Policing Of Patrons

WEST BURKE — The policing of patrons leaving the Burke Publick House is excessive, the “gastropub” owner told selectmen Monday night.
Joined by a handful of supporters at the well-attended select board meeting, Curtis Cuccia said state police troopers wait for customers and employees to leave the Publick House, scrutinizing their driving or their vehicles for a reason to stop the vehicles in a search for drunk drivers.
The town and VSP have a contract that dictates one trooper or officer spends five hours in Burke each week. The town agreed to pay up to $19,500 for the year duration of the contract.
Speaking on behalf of his son’s business, Frank Cuccia questioned what he sees as VSP’s patrol priority in Burke.
“It was suggested to me that we shouldn’t interfere with the way that police conduct their business, but I gotta tell you, if they’ve been hired to have a presence in Burke, all of Burke, and to patrol Burke to reduce vandalism, break-ins, domestic situations, if this is the aim of hiring the state police, we’re missing the mark entirely,” said Frank Cuccia.
Select board chair Joe Allard, who signed the contract with state police, wanted to know how frequently state police was monitoring people leaving the Publick House.
Owner Curt Cuccia said “countless times.”
He said one of his employees, a 25-year-old man, has been stopped 12 times driving from the Publick House.
“(The employee) doesn’t drink at all,” said Curt Cuccia, “and when he’s pulled over, he’s asked questions like ‘Is there anybody at the bar? Who’s at the bar?’ Just really questions that they shouldn’t be asking this kid.”
Attorney Brice Simon, who was at the meeting for another item on the agenda, was asked if there was anything wrong with the targeted policing. He said as long as officers have cause to stop a vehicle based on a driving violation or a vehicle infraction, then the stop can be justified.
Simon wondered whether state police may be assisting with the Department of Liquor Control. Curt Cuccia responded that his establishment has never had a DLC violation.
The business’s website identifies the Burke Publick House as a “gastropub,” which is defined as “a pub, bar or tavern that offers meals of high quality.”
One of the business supporters who spoke but didn’t identify himself by name said the state police’s “overreaching” presence in town has the potential to drive business away. He referenced the former constable in Island Pond, Teddy Miller, whose high volume of traffic stops was said to have cost the town business.
“I’m all for law and order,” the man said, “and I don’t want anybody out there driving drunk … I think a presence is good. But we’ve gone from a presence to just straight harassment.”
Frank Cuccia said Curt has tried to express his concerns with the station commander in St. Johnsbury, Lt. Owen Ballinger, but nothing has changed. Efforts to obtain video recordings through the Department of Public Safety for certain stops have thus far failed.
Ballinger was not available for comment on Tuesday and is away from his office this week.
Frank Cuccia referred to himself and others concerned about the issue as the “employer of the state police when they’re in the town of Burke.” It’s in that role, he said to the board, that they brought the issue before the board.
A man named Randy Beliveau described his experience on Jan. 6 related to the Publick House and state police. He was out with his family for a meal. Once they were done, his son left in one of the two vehicles the family had taken to the restaurant.
The son drove no faster than 30 mph all the way to Burke Mountain, Beliveau said, with Trooper David Garces following. In a parking lot at the mountain, the trooper pulled the car over.
“Corbin does not drink; he has never had a drink in his life,” said Beliveau. “He has never had any drugs in his life.”
According to Beliveau, the trooper told Beliveau’s son to exit the vehicle and perform sobriety tests. After the son performed the tests, said Beliveau, the trooper told the son he was free to go.
Beliveau said he and his son followed up with a call to VSP Sgt. Matthew Tarricone to seek a reason for the stop.
“What they were saying was ‘just to see someone leaving a bar is enough of a reason for (the trooper) to follow,’” said Beliveau. He said that explanation doesn’t sound right.
“There’s no reason for him to get pulled over. There’s no reason for him to do the sobriety tests. Just because he left the Publick House… All we did was go there for a meal and leave.”
Curt Cuccia said he requested the video of the stop nearly a month ago and is still waiting.
Resident Lisa Allard, who is the wife of Joe Allard, spoke about the importance of police identifying drunk drivers before they have a chance to cause serious damage or loss.
“You would feel horrible if they hadn’t been there to pull over that DUI and that DUI ended up killing another family,” she said. “I get there’s a problem, but we also need to respect our law enforcement officers.”
She said any of the stops in East Burke that led to an actual identification of a person driving while impaired could have saved a life.
Frank Cuccia said he has several relatives who have served as police officers throughout New England, and he supports law enforcement “one thousand percent,” but “the way that they’re conducting business here it’s not correct. It borders on harassment. And we have to speak up against that.”
Board chair Joe Allard said he would connect with the state police and see what can be done to address the concerns.
