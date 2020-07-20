WATERFORD — The oval roared the way it did in its heyday as hot rods revved up their engines, while drivers and others shared memories of the colorful history of the rural track at Saturday’s annual Northeastern Speedway reunion on Route 18.
Saying that he was subbing for a good friend of his, John Sleeper, of Lyndonville, and Norman Roulx, now of Warren N.H., kept fans entertained with memories of the speedway. “I’ve been around this sport for 55 years, and I love it,” Roulx told the Caledonian-Record. After a time, however, it began to decline in popularity. “A couple of things happened. Thunder Road opened, which didn’t help; then Riverside Speedway in Groveton.”
The focal point of the day was the unveiling of the restored 1956 Ford Crown Victoria once driven by Jerry Bigelow. As Proulx directed everyone’s attention to the track, the door of the trailer opened and the restored racer, sporting two-tone blue paint, was unveiled to applause.
His son, Biggy Bigelow, who writes the weekly “Strap In” racing column for the Caledonian-Record, said that the car was rotting out when it was taken to a 1999 car show at the Green Mountain Mall. Not much more happened with it, but then, “in 2017, [property owner] Paul Bellefeuille gave me a call and wanted to know if we could bring it out of the woods and bring it down here. So it sat here [at the track] for two and a half, three years. Then Scott [Ingerson] approached me last year, at this reunion actually, and wanted to know if the guys could restore it. We talked about it and we decided to do it.”
The frame-off restoration involved 300 man-hours, Ingerson said. “It was a labor of love, done mostly on weekends. We got it last September, started working on it in October, made a couple trips to Maine, Massachusetts to get parts … it was four to five of us who hang around the shop [who did the restoration], but mainly myself and Rodney Hannett, who did it on weekends.
“With today being the goal [for unveiling], we were a little worried with the situation in the world with COVID, whether we’d have it,” Ingerson added. “We were real excited when Paul announced he was going to have a day, and we were going to be able to unveil this to the Bigelow family. That was really a goal of ours.”
T-shirts worn by the Bigelow family and many others matched the two-tone blue paint of Jerry’s restored car. They also had his name on the shirts; in addition, both the car and shirts had Bigelow’s car number, 2, on them.
“Biggy” displayed his dad’s race jacket, which he estimated was from the early 1960s. In addition to Biggy, his aunt, Jerry’s sister, took his car around the lap to cheers. On the infield, a host of other racers started their engines and drove several laps on the track, one-fifth of a mile in length.
