BURKE-LYNDON — In 1904, when Elmer Darling had his vision of a grand residence with views of the Darling Ridge begun to be built on the town line of Burke and Lyndon, the Burklyn Hall mansion became a regal fixture on one of the most scenic vistas in all the Northeast Kingdom.
Burklyn Hall was completed in 1908.
The Neo Classical-style mansion was constructed to Darling’s exacting specifications; he had made his fortune in New York City operating a hotel on Fifth Avenue, and kept his Northeast Kingdom homeland close to his heart, sharing his wealth with philanthropic investments in local schools and libraries, including constructing the Burke Mountain Club, today the town’s library, where a number of Darling family treasures are still kept.
Burklyn Hall has had a storied history since Elmer and his sister (both were unmarried) resided in the mansion, including serving for a time as a boys dormitory for the former Lyndon State College when the building was in the State of Vermont’s hands for a time.
For nearly 30 years a doctor from New York City and his family-owned Burklyn Hall, putting it on the market a handful of years ago, where it remained, for four years.
A couple from California, Jim and Marci Crone, who are real estate entrepreneurs, had roots in the Northeast. Though they have long lived in the San Diego, Calif., area, Marci, a native of Connecticut who also lived in Boston, yearned to own a home on the East Coast, as well.
Family of the Crones who live in New Hampshire and are mountain bikers spotted the majestic Burklyn Hall one day while visiting the Northeast Kingdom, and they sent a photo of the soft yellow and white painted historic mansion to the husband and wife, teasing that maybe this could be their house back east … just maybe.
Marci was intrigued, but Jim shut it down, and said it wasn’t happening.
Not long after, though, Jim surprised Marci with an unexpected trip and told her to get packing. She needed more information. She stopped by his office and saw on his computer screen a photo of Burklyn Hall.
That was when Jim told her he had put in an offer, which was already accepted, and they had 10 days to pull out.
They were going to Vermont, to see if Burklyn Hall spoke to them.
It was theirs if they wanted it.
They came out and stayed at The Wildflower Inn, just up Darling Hill Road in Lyndon, and visited Burklyn Hall twice on that visit, staying up all night talking about what a big project and investment it would be.
They decided to take it on.
The Crones have spent the last few years undertaking a painstaking restoration of the grand estate, honoring the craftsmanship and strict quality standards Mr. Darling himself. Along the way they found ways to update the home while honoring the historical property’s very special place in the landscape and hearts of many locals and visitors alike.
The Inn at Burklyn opened for guests last September, a few months after the global pandemic was announced, carefully providing guest lodging amid the new restrictions, and returning the grand property to welcome visitors - and brides and grooms - from near and far.
They also offer a series of dinners at the inn on the weekends, which allow anyone to reserve dinner spots and come see and learn about Burklyn Hall and experience it for themselves.
Jim himself did a good amount of the woodworking, including making balisters to match the stately entry staircase to repair some that were in need of repair, and making replicas with which to build custom vanities in the guest rooms. Marci worked with the decorating team and her touches can be seen throughout the property, which she insisted on being welcoming and comfortable. She didn’t want people to feel like the property was too fancy to sit on the couches and relax. “It was a home, I wanted it to feel cozy and like a home.”
On a tour of Burklyn Hall, Jim showed how the mantle in Elmer Darling’s library featured carved-in book shapes.
“We get people through here and they educate us on things,” he said. “We have a lot of people show up who have a connection to the house.”
One of the young men who was a student living in the dorm at Burklyn Hall visited and shared that he had lit a fire in the fireplace and forgot to open the flue, “he came clean … I’m sure that the headmaster was like, ‘Who did this?!’ ” The fire caused smoke damage.
“We had a lot of work to do on the ceilings to fix them,” shared Jim Crone. The couple worked hard to preserve the hand-painted details on many of the ceilings, which are works of art in themselves.
Many of the light fixtures are original to the home, and were originally gas fixtures. Some of the old gas light fixtures were adapted to be a state-of-the-art fire alarm system without unsightly smoke detectors, “It kept us from having to aesthetically destroy the look of the ceilings; they use it on ships a lot,” he explained of the extremely sensitive system connected to the antique brass light fixtures.
In the formal dining room, the original light fixtures are all sterling silver. The light in the ceiling weighs about 100 pounds, he said, on a recent tour.
The dining room is paneled in mahogany and all the nails are inserted from the backside, “so that he would have no nails attached to these walls … that’s the kind of detail, the stuff that he did, throughout this house.”
Most of the other rooms were built with lumber sourced from the property, Jim Crone explained.
“The way the house was built was as if Elmer knew the fire codes for decades. He built this house with better fire codes than are required today. The entire building is what’s known as one-hour construction, which means if a fire started in one of the bedrooms, it would take an hour to burn through the wall. This house exceeds one-hour construction; they didn’t build like that then.”
There are extra exits and other fire safety steps built in, too, also ahead of their time.
The balisters on the staircase in the entryway, too, show Darling’s foresight; they are closer together than would have been typical, and again, safer for that reason.
A number of the balisters were in need of replacement, and Crone worked with a company in California, Rogers Wood Turning, who said they could replicate them but they would need to be partially hand-turned. “So they built them for me and then I spent a weekend putting them in,” he said. “It all locks together like a jigsaw puzzle and it makes the stairway to where it’s solid.”
Crone said, “That’s the way we went through the whole house. Everybody prior had put band-aids on the house, and we didn’t do that.”
Crone’s wife, Marci, who is managing the inn and helping with the wedding planners who are required for events held at the property, said the couple initially had hired innkeepers, but they have now taken over for the time being, hoping eventually to have on-site innkeepers to take back over.
“We all worked really hard on this project, everybody who has worked here or has been involved in this in any way has worked very hard. We have an amazing staff who are really dedicated and very involved with the whole thing,” said Marci.
The Crones have five children, with three grandchildren, and triplets on the way to make six grandkids soon.
