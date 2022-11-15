Restriction Lifted From Sweet Tree Migrant Worker Housing Plan
A former St. Johnsbury manufacturing building in St. Johnsbury that's now owned by Sweet Tree Holdings and used for storage related to their maple business may become the housing location for Sweet Tree workers employed through a federal migrant workers program. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Sweet Tree Holdings is moving forward with a plan to house migrant workers in a former Memorial Drive manufacturing plant now that the town’s Development Review Board has lifted a limitation.

An initial conditional use permit granted by the DRB in June specified a three-year timeframe for 3606 Memorial Dr. to be used for Sweet Tree employee lodging with an understanding that the company could return to the DRB at the end of three years and ask for an extension of time. Sweet Tree officials later communicated that three years was too limiting for the investment needed to prepare the property for housing.

