Restriction Lifted From Sweet Tree Migrant Worker Housing Plan

A former St. Johnsbury manufacturing building in St. Johnsbury that's now owned by Sweet Tree Holdings and used for storage related to their maple business may become the housing location for Sweet Tree workers employed through a federal migrant workers program. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Sweet Tree Holdings is moving forward with a plan to house migrant workers in a former Memorial Drive manufacturing plant now that the town’s Development Review Board has lifted a limitation.
An initial conditional use permit granted by the DRB in June specified a three-year timeframe for 3606 Memorial Dr. to be used for Sweet Tree employee lodging with an understanding that the company could return to the DRB at the end of three years and ask for an extension of time. Sweet Tree officials later communicated that three years was too limiting for the investment needed to prepare the property for housing.
The maple syrup business, which operates out of a former Ethan Allen plant in Brighton, has owned 3606 Memorial Dr. in St. Johnsbury, a 40,000-plus square foot building across the road from the Weidmann Systems plant, since 2018. The use of the property to this point has been the storage of maple syrup barrels.
The plan by Sweet Tree is a conversion of the facility to take advantage of a program to bring workers to the region. It’s the H-2A Visa Program and it allows for the employment of foreign workers in agricultural settings. Joe Russo, the chief operating officer of Sweet Tree Holdings, told DRB members in June that Sweet Tree is looking to hire between 20 and 26 people through H-2A.
Utilizing the program, he said, will help the company meet its business needs amid a challenging time of worker shortages. The maple business boasts a 24,000-acre sugarbush and 500,000 taps.
The permit granted by the DRB in June, following Russo’s presentation, allows for up to 30 workers to be housed in the Memorial Drive building. That part of the permit did not change with the amendment made at the DRB meeting on Oct. 27.
What Sweet Tree officials accomplished at the Oct. 27 meeting was the lifting of the three-year time element. They had determined that the three-year approval with no guarantee that the permit would be extended beyond that was too risky for the investment needed to create the space for the workers. The work is predicted to cost $250,000.
DRB members in a vote of 4 to 0 supported the permit change to accommodate Sweet Tree.
Russo said permitting, inspections and building interior transformation must happen to make the space inhabitable for the workers. The goal, he said, is to be housing the new employees by October 2023.
Sweet Tree expects to create a barracks-style sleeping area for the workers. There are already multiple large bathrooms, but showers will need to be added, along with washers, dryers and a kitchen. The property is supplied by town water but has its own septic system.
The building where Sweet Tree will be lodging the workers was once a bustling manufacturing facility. Sweet Tree purchased it from Northeast Manufacturing Association which operated Northeast Precision there. The sign for Northeast Precision is still on the front of the building.
In the lead-up to the October meeting, Sweet Tree was looking to challenge the initial permit through the Environmental Court. The timing of the appeal was an issue as DRB-granted permits are supposed to come within 30 days of the decision. The request to appeal didn’t come until Oct. 3.
Company officials stated they couldn’t have complied with the town’s 30-day appeal period because they never got issuance of the June permit until Sept. 30. Zoning administrator Paul Berlejung said the 30-day appeal clock started ticking at the time the DRB voiced its approval of the permit on June 24.
With the DRB’s amendment, the restriction Sweet Tree was looking to appeal is no longer in place.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.