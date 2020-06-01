The announcement that the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles will resume administering in-person driver’s license tests does not mean a return to business as usual for Northeast Kingdom residents.
Those locals who need a driver’s license test will not be able to get the test administered in the NEK at the DMV locations in Newport or St. Johnsbury, at least for now.
The drivers license testing that will resume next week will only be available by appointment in Montpelier, South Burlington and Rutland, and CDL testing will only be done in South Burlington and Rutland.
DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli said these locations were chosen because they are traditionally the busiest locations in the state and would enable the most efficient use of the state’s team of testers, enabling more tests to be administered than before and allow the state to work its way through the backlog of tests that were either cancelled or not able to be scheduled following the shutdown in March.
Minoli said there were over 1,000 driver’s license tests that were scheduled in March and April and had to be cancelled and at least that many that likely would have been scheduled for May and June.
The need to travel out of the NEK for a road test may be alleviated if an initiative launched by the DMV is successful. Certified driver education instructors are being invited by the DMV to take training and be appointed as examiners to give junior and standard license driving tests. Minoli said the intention would be for these driver’s ed teachers to be able to schedule and give tests in their communities to their students, and the students of other local teachers. The driver’s ed instructors would need to complete the DMV training and get their proposed testing route approved.
It is uncertain yet, how many driver’s ed teachers will take advantage of the program, which has a training on Thursday, and how expansive this more localized testing may become, she said.
Minoli said at this point it is still unknown when the local NEK branches may reopen.
“I do know Vermonters like to come to the DMV, they are missing these services in their community,” Minoli said of future plans for the re-opening of regional branches in Newport and St. Johnsbury and if there was a commitment to the eventual re-opening of the two locations.
Minoli pointed out that aside from the on-road testing for junior, standard and commercial driver’s licenses, most other services, like license renewals, and car, boat and motorcycle registrations can be completed online. In addition, DMV announced Monday that learner’s permit written tests, which previously had to be taken in person, can now be taken online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.