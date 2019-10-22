Retired Border Patrol Agent Now In Child Protection Role With Catholic Diocese

John Pfeifer retired from the U.S. Border Patrol in 2018 and was recently named the new manager of Safe Environment Programs for Catholic Diocese of Burlington.

A former patrol agent shot in the line of duty during Carl Drega’s shooting rampage 22 years ago came out of retirement recently to help the Catholic Diocese protect children.

John Pfeifer, of South Burlington, is new manager of Safe Environment Programs for Catholic Diocese. As border patrol agent, he lived and worked in Derby for much of his career and was assigned to the border in Orleans County on Aug. 19, 1997 when a bullet fired from Drega’s rifle passed through one of his lungs.

