Retired Border Patrol Agent Now In Child Protection Role With Catholic Diocese

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A former patrol agent shot in the line of duty during Carl Drega’s shooting rampage 22 years ago came out of retirement recently to help the Catholic Diocese protect children.
John Pfeifer, of South Burlington, is new manager of Safe Environment Programs for Catholic Diocese. As border patrol agent, he lived and worked in Derby for much of his career and was assigned to the border in Orleans County on Aug. 19, 1997 when a bullet fired from Drega’s rifle passed through one of his lungs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.