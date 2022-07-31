LITTLETON — For decades, and many times through the dead of night while most people were asleep, David Bowles, of Littleton, was the man behind the snow-crusted headlights, keeping the community’s roads and residents safe.
During several periods, between jobs at local farms and driving a plow truck for the state, he worked for the Littleton Highway Department, clearing roads in the winter and performing summer work before calling it a career and retiring after his last stint of 15 years.
On Friday morning, celebrating his 90th birthday and with his daughter, Janice Pettis, and son, Larry Bowles, at his side, David Bowles was back at the highway department, where he took a tour of the garage at the town’s West Main Street campus before experiencing the highlight — getting to ride in a new 10-wheel truck.
“I’ll never forget the highway department,” said Bowles, who began working for the Littleton Highway Department nearly six decades ago, in the 1960s. “I loved getting in those trucks and plowing snow.”
While picking up snow was not his favorite part of the job, he rose to the task, and during the summer months was a man-of-all-work.
“We did everything back then, put the sewer systems in, put the culverts in,” he recalled.
His winter plowing in Littleton took him to Farr Hill Road, Birchcroft Drive, and the challenging Manns Hill Road with its dicey backside and corner.
The trucks of yesteryear were not as large or as safe as today’s vehicles and he remembers a few white-knuckle moments, like going down a bank along Birchcroft.
“We had one of those wicked snowstorms going,” said Bowles.
During such storms, he’d be back sanding a road he’d just sanded a few short hours before.
It was often par for the course to crest a hill in your truck, or get a good ways up it, only to come down backward.
In addition to Pettis and Larry Bowles, David Bowles has two other children, a son, Keith, and a daughter, Susan.
He recalled, with a chuckle, taking Keith for a ride in a plow truck.
“We headed up Farr Hill,” said Bowles. “We got up and we came down backwards. I said I’ll try it one more time. We came down again. He never rode with me afterwards.”
Back then, there was diagonal street parking in town which also made being a plow driver a challenge.
Bowles recalls coming off of Manns Hill Road and Pleasant Street one night and having to go back through town to get to the garage, all the while having little clearance, perhaps a few inches, between each side of his plow and the parked cars.
Bowles’ son, Larry Bowles, said as a boy Christmas sometimes wasn’t his favorite time of the year, especially if a big snowfall hit.
“He’d be out 24, 36 hours on the road sometimes,” said Larry. “He’d swing by the house, get a hot cup of coffee, and get back in the truck and keep going. But in the summer, it evened out because that was downtime. He’d be home more in the summer.”
Despite some winters of missing their dad, Pettis and Larry Bowles said they are proud of their father for keeping the roads safe and for his steadfast support of their family.
“He ended up quitting school to support his family because his father had passed at a young age,” said Pettis.
David Bowles supported his family by doing farming and working for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation in Lost River, which he left for Littleton after marrying his wife, Iona, who passed away four years ago.
Working for Littleton brought back vivid memories.
“Everything I’ve done, I seem to want to go back to the highway department,” said Bowles.
At the garage on Friday, Bill Sargent, the department’s operations foreman and second-in-command, handed Bowles an old photograph of the crew.
Bowles named many of his co-workers and recalled, with fondness, what they were like.
In Bowles’ day, during a time when crews were working with some older equipment, it was a whole different way of taking care of Littleton’s roads, said Sargent.
In that day, guys would be in the back of a truck pushing sand down to a tailgate spreader, said Sargent.
“I’ve done that,” said Bowles. “People think it was hard, but we swept every sidewalk in town by hand back then.”
Since then, things have changed, including the weather that has become less snowier and sometimes icier, the equipment that the highway department uses (trucks are larger and now have automatic transmissions instead of stick-shift), and the rise in public demand, said Sargent.
Bowles, a resident of Littleton’s Lane House and member of the First United Methodist Church, worked in the highway department’s old garage, a 1950s building that was torn down for a new garage completed in late 2015.
He saw the new building going up, but until Friday didn’t have the chance to look around.
After he did, the itch to be a part of the team returned.
“I wish I could go back to work now, but I can’t,” said Bowles. “I’ll never forget the highway department.”
Sargent told Bowles he’s always welcome to stop by and the department will try to arrange a truck ride in the winter as well as reach out to some of the highway department’s retired personnel for a future gathering.
Bowles’ dedication helped get the Littleton Highway Department to where it is today, said Sargent.
Sargent spoke of the department’s different generations, his and Bowles’, and “the unsung heroes” who “just want to do our work and go home safely.”
Pettis tried to get her father a ride-along in a plow truck this past winter, but it didn’t work out because the department was often busy.
“Then we wanted it for his birthday,” she said.
On Friday morning, Bowles climbed into the cab of one of the new 10-wheelers.
With the highway department’s Keith Reinhard behind the wheel and with Bowles smiling broadly and riding shotgun, they set out to cruise the roads of Littleton.
“This is going to be the thrill of my life,” said Bowles.
