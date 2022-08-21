Retired Vermont judge Dean B. Pineles has chronicled his experiences on the bench – including in the Northeast Kingdom and a judicial career across the world – in a memoir titled: A Judge’s Odyssey From Vermont to Russia, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, Then on to War Crimes & Organ Trafficking in Kosovo.
Dedicated to his young granddaughter, Violet, in the hopes the world she grows up in is safer and mindful of the rule of law, Pineles, who lives in Stowe, chronicles his life’s work in four parts in the more than 250-page volume.
The book opens with his Vermont career, including a chapter titled The Raid at Island Pond.
In Part 2, Pineles brings readers to Russia and Kazakhstan.
Part 3 sees the judge arriving in Georgia, where he takes a job and begins to live as an expat overseas, later being evacuated to Armenia. In Part Four, he writes about his time in Kosovo.
While the stories and their timeline span decades of Pineles’s life, the book includes a final note with historical context about the very current events with the war in Ukraine, titled The Kosovo Precedent and the 2022 Russia-Ukraine Conflict.
Pineles writes, “This book is a memoir of my experiences as a lawyer and judge in Vermont, which led to my work as an international rule of law judge, primarily in Georgia and Kosovo where I served long-term residential assignments, but also in Russia and Kazakhstan where I served short-term assignments.”
At the memoir’s start, Pineles lays out the journey he will take readers on - far from the Green Mountain State.
Pineles and his wife, Kristina, moved to Vermont after both had completed their educations and he served in the military during the Vietnam era and had launched his legal career.
In early September 1973 they moved to Montpelier where he served as an assistant attorney general. He would go on to work in private practice for several years before earning a Master in Public Administration and returning to work as deputy commissioner and general counsel with the Vermont Health Department.
In March 1981, he was appointed by Republican Governor Richard Snelling as commissioner of labor and industry and then in June 1982, Snelling appointed Pineles his legal counsel.
In 1984 he was appointed judge.
He writes, “I then agreed to leave the governor’s office in mid-July to begin my judicial career, subject to Senate confirmation when the legislature returned in January 1985. Before I left, an event occurred which threatened to derail my confirmation and possibly end my legal career: the so-called Raid at Island Pond, which became one of the most notorious events in Vermont’s legal and cultural history.”
The Raid at Island Pond
Pineles writes at length about the Island Pond case, devoting a chapter to the incident and its aftermath.
“The Northeast Kingdom Community Church, a reclusive community of adults and children, had recently taken up residence in Island Pond, Vermont, in the far northeastern part of the state. They would not disclose any information about births and deaths, did not send their children to school, and allegedly engaged in physical abuse of their children by beating them with wooden rods, supposedly as dictated by their strict interpretation of the Bible,” the chapter opens.
Pineles writes, “These allegations first surfaced in 1982 and continued into 1983 and 1984. About 18 children were specifically identified over time as having been abused, according to information leaked from the community, primarily from defectors. State officials made many attempts during this period to obtain information and cooperation from the elders of the church, but were repeatedly rebuffed. The state also commissioned a full psychological assessment by a respected Burlington psychologist, who reviewed all available information and materials and reached the opinion that all of the children in the community were at risk of both emotional and physical abuse.”
He goes on, “There was also a growing sense of urgency based on information that the children might soon be spirited away, so the date of the intervention was set for June 22. The operational team was mobilized and placed on high alert while the Attorney General’s Office sought a judicial warrant to authorize the plan, which was issued on June 21, by Judge Joseph Wolchik. With the warrant in hand, the governor then made his decision approving the operation.”
“On the night of the 21st, dozens of state police vehicles, about ninety police officers, fifty social workers, medical personnel, and representatives from all of the offices mentioned above, including me, mobilized not far from Island Pond, where we would spend the night. Before dawn, the convoy moved out and, upon arriving in Island Pond, the troopers entered twenty residences and removed no fewer than 112 children,” Pineles details. “By the time the kids were delivered to Newport for medical checkups and court proceedings, a different judge, Frank Mahady, had been assigned by the chief administrative judge, Thomas Hayes, to convene hearings in juvenile court and rule on the state’s applications for detention orders. Mahady denied all of the applications for what he said was insufficient evidence, and the children were released back to their parents.”
The situation drew national as well as local headlines, and Pineles writes, “Vermont lawyers said grave constitutional questions remained about the tactics used by the state to learn whether any were victims of child abuse.”
“I was sworn in as a district court judge on July 16, 1984, just over three weeks after the intervention; it was well known that I was one of the governor’s advisers. It was awkward, to say the least, to be a newly appointed judge and at the same time under scrutiny for being part of what many people and commentators believed to be an illegal and unconstitutional raid,” remembers Pineles of that difficult chapter of his career on the eve of his first bench assignment.
He goes on, “As luck would have it, one of my first assignments was in Caledonia County (St. Johnsbury), the same geographic region in the Northeast Kingdom as the raid.” He kept his head down, he wrote, while enduring many more months of difficult questions and examination of what had occurred, but ultimately was confirmed to the bench, where he went on to serve 21 years.
He concludes, “The fundamental question about Island Pond lingered, and still lingers today: Was the intervention proper or not? My answer to that question at the time was quoted in the Rutland Herald in an article on March 21, 1984, ‘I would sit here with a heavy conscience if we had done nothing and had been faced with a dead child … I would rather be here defending what we did.’ My answer today would be much the same.”
*****
Judicial Career
Pineles writes of his time as a judge across Vermont - including in the NEK.
“On the bench, I was no longer just attorney Dean Pineles, but ‘Your Honor,’ and people stood when I entered the courtroom adorned in my black robe—‘All rise for the Honorable Court.’ ”
“Being a judge is markedly different from being a lawyer and advocate; it’s a role reversal,” Pineles shares.
Pineles writes, “During my career, I presided from time to time in all of our trial court dockets: criminal, civil, juvenile, family, truancy, mental health, and drug court. I was often the only general jurisdiction judge in the county, most of them being small, and I would be responsible for all the dockets during the term of court. My favorite was criminal court, where I probably spent the majority of my career..”
“Criminal jury trials were always challenging, as they often involved very serious cases such as sexual assault and murder, and I had to be very careful with my procedural and evidentiary rulings both before and during the trials so as not to commit ‘reversible error’ and have the case reversed by the Supreme Court on appeal,” Pineles writes.
Pineles writes, “In Vermont, judges rotate periodically to different courts. While I enjoyed the periodic change of location, I was almost always commuting to a courthouse which could be up to an hour away. One time, I was driving to St. Johnsbury to begin a new term of court (this was years after my first tour of duty there following the Island Pond incident). While I approached the town of Hardwick, which is in the same county, I was pulled over by a Hardwick officer and given a ticket for speeding, which was warranted. Of course, I made no mention of the fact that I was a judge on my way to the county courthouse; that would have been unethical.”
Later that day, during a criminal motion hearing, the prosecutor called his next witness, who just happened to be the officer who had pulled me over. He entered the courtroom and we immediately recognized each other,” writes Pineles. If there was ever a look of shock, even panic, on a person’s face, this was it. He made his way to the witness stand right next to my bench and fidgeted nervously. I then described what had happened for the record, stated that I believed I could evaluate his testimony objectively, and continued with the hearing. (I later paid the ticket.)”
“One of my proudest accomplishments was starting Vermont’s first drug court, located in Chittenden County (Burlington) and begun in 2002, following months of preparation. It was designed for drug-abusing parents whose children had been placed in state custody,” remembers Pineles.
“On December 31, 2005, after more than two decades on the trial bench, I submitted my resignation. I loved the job and believed that I did it well, but it was time for new challenges and opportunities. My exit strategy was to become active in local affairs while I pursued international positions, having been energized by my experience in Russia in 1996,” Pineles caps off his account of his time as a Vermont judge.
In the book, Pineles writes, “In one of my jury trials, a serious sexual assault case [in St. Johnsbury] involving a minor, which had been delayed too many times, I ran out of jurors before we could seat 12 in the jury box. I instructed the sheriff to go out on the street and collect an additional dozen prospective jurors, as was permitted by Vermont law. He returned shortly with the jurors, who were obviously stunned to find themselves in this predicament.”
“I explained the situation and most of them understood; the ones who had pressing issues were excused. We then were able to impanel the jury and begin the trial, having to use only a couple of the substitutes, who served with good humor. But the situation did not go down well with the local paper. The Caledonian Record ran an editorial on December 9, 1986, ‘Jury Duty and Rule 20,’ which stated:
‘Our state’s judicial system offended the sensibilities of decent Vermonters last week when the Caledonia County Sheriff’s office was ordered to summon people in public places in St. Johnsbury for immediate or next day jury duty. The concept of rounding up instant jurors sounds like a job best suited to the office of the Soviet Procurator General, not an American court in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. But yet this outrageous action is unfortunately legal under a court rule. We therefore urge the Vermont Supreme Court to strike a judicious blow for American liberty and the cause of justice by repealing rule 20.39’
He adds, “I was not mentioned in the editorial even though the sheriff acted on my order.”
Conclusion
Pineles writes of his international work as a judge following his Vermont retirement from the bench, “In sum, serving as a judge in these four countries was the capstone of my judicial career, and I like to think that my efforts to enhance the rule of law were occasionally productive and successful.”
In the bio in his memoir, it states, “Following his retirement, Dean became actively involved in international rule of law work, serving short-term assignments as a legal adviser in Russia and Kazakhstan, and a year-long residential assignment in the country of Georgia with the American Bar association Rule of Law Initiative (2008– 09).
He was then appointed to an international criminal judgeship with the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo where he served for two and a half years (2011–13). There, he adjudicated cases involving war crimes, judicial corruption, narcotics trafficking, murder, and human organ trafficking.
Since his return from Kosovo, he has lectured and written extensively about his experiences in that country. He and his wife Kristina live in Stowe, Vermont.
The book can be purchased on Amazon.com.
