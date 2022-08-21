Retired Vermont judge Dean B. Pineles has chronicled his experiences on the bench – including in the Northeast Kingdom and a judicial career across the world – in a memoir titled: A Judge’s Odyssey From Vermont to Russia, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, Then on to War Crimes & Organ Trafficking in Kosovo.

Dedicated to his young granddaughter, Violet, in the hopes the world she grows up in is safer and mindful of the rule of law, Pineles, who lives in Stowe, chronicles his life’s work in four parts in the more than 250-page volume.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments