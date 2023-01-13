BARTON — Work on the second floor at Maple Lane Retirement Home is wrapping up and the facility is nearly ready to welcome new tenants.

Located on the same grounds as the Maple Lane Nursing Home on Maple Lane, the retirement home is an assisted living facility that mainly houses senior citizens but also provides space for younger people. Facility manager Caitlin Bernardini said the age range of tenants currently is between 48 and 89.

